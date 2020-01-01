Re Protocol reUSD（REUSD）資訊

Re Protocol (RE) is a blockchain-based platform that democratizes access to reinsurance risk by tokenizing exposure to insurance contracts. The protocol’s two deposit tokens—reUSD and reUSDe—let users choose between a principal-protected, fixed-yield product (reUSD, RF + 250 bps) or a risk-bearing, variable-yield option (reUSDe, up to ~23 % APR). Built on Ethereum, Avalanch, Arbitrum and Base, Re Protocol leverages decentralized underwriting pools to generate transparent, market-driven insurance returns. Governance and treasury functions are overseen by the Cayman-based Re Foundation to ensure regulatory compliance and capital efficiency. With integrations into DeFi ecosystems like Curve, Pendle, and Ethena, Re Protocol bridges traditional reinsurance markets and DeFi—opening institutional-grade risk diversification to crypto investors.