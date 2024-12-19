Raven Protocol 價格 (RAVEN)
今天 Raven Protocol (RAVEN) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 1.47M USD。RAVEN 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Raven Protocol 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 17.32K USD
- Raven Protocol 當天價格變化爲 -9.43%
- 其循環供應量爲 4.44B USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 RAVEN兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 RAVEN 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Raven Protocol 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Raven Protocol 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Raven Protocol 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Raven Protocol 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-9.43%
|30天
|$ 0
|-24.99%
|60天
|$ 0
|-27.78%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Raven Protocol 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+0.11%
-9.43%
-13.75%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Raven Protocol's specific use case is to perform AI training where speed is the key. We're taking a 1M image dataset that takes 2-3 weeks to train on AWS down to 2-3 hours on Raven. AI companies will be able to train models better and faster. Raven Protocol is creating a self-sustaining and dynamic ecosystem for: Customers who want to train their AI engines; and/or Contributors who would like to share their compute resources in the form of Computers, Smartphones, or even a server rack. Raven Tokens (RAVEN) will work as the common ground to facilitate a secure transaction that will take place inside our ecosystem. Enterprise clients who want to rent compute power will do so with RAVEN and contributors of the compute power will be rewarded in RAVEN. Raven is creating a network of compute nodes that utilize idle compute power for the purposes of AI training where speed is the key. A native token is the key to bootstrapping a nascent network. We want to incentivize and reward people all over the world to contribute their compute power to our network. Additionally, we will reward token holders for running masternodes which will be responsible for orchestrating the training of various deep neural networks. Our consensus mechanism is something we call Proof-of-Calculation. Proof-of-Calculation will be the primary guideline for the regulation and distribution of incentives to the compute nodes in the network. Following are the two prime deciders for the incentive distribution: Speed: Depending upon how fast a node can perform gradient calculations (in a neural network) and return it back to the Gradient Collector. Redundancy: The 3 fastest redundant calculation will only qualify for receiving the incentive. This will make sure that the gradients that are getting returned are genuine and of the highest quality.
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 RAVEN 兌換 AUD
A$--
|1 RAVEN 兌換 GBP
￡--
|1 RAVEN 兌換 EUR
€--
|1 RAVEN 兌換 USD
$--
|1 RAVEN 兌換 MYR
RM--
|1 RAVEN 兌換 TRY
₺--
|1 RAVEN 兌換 JPY
¥--
|1 RAVEN 兌換 RUB
₽--
|1 RAVEN 兌換 INR
₹--
|1 RAVEN 兌換 IDR
Rp--
|1 RAVEN 兌換 PHP
₱--
|1 RAVEN 兌換 EGP
￡E.--
|1 RAVEN 兌換 BRL
R$--
|1 RAVEN 兌換 CAD
C$--
|1 RAVEN 兌換 BDT
৳--
|1 RAVEN 兌換 NGN
₦--
|1 RAVEN 兌換 UAH
₴--
|1 RAVEN 兌換 VES
Bs--
|1 RAVEN 兌換 PKR
Rs--
|1 RAVEN 兌換 KZT
₸--
|1 RAVEN 兌換 THB
฿--
|1 RAVEN 兌換 TWD
NT$--
|1 RAVEN 兌換 CHF
Fr--
|1 RAVEN 兌換 HKD
HK$--
|1 RAVEN 兌換 MAD
.د.م--