QANplatform 價格 (QANX)
今天 QANplatform (QANX) 的實時價格爲 0.068844 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 117.02M USD。QANX 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
QANplatform 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 1.16M USD
- QANplatform 當天價格變化爲 -8.44%
- 其循環供應量爲 1.70B USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 QANX兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 QANX 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，QANplatform 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.00635118318940256。
在過去30天內，QANplatform 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.1266357153。
在過去60天內，QANplatform 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.1172401960。
在過去90天內，QANplatform 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.04018174496353959。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.00635118318940256
|-8.44%
|30天
|$ +0.1266357153
|+183.95%
|60天
|$ +0.1172401960
|+170.30%
|90天
|$ +0.04018174496353959
|+140.19%
QANplatform 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+1.78%
-8.44%
+3.60%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
What Is QANplatform (QANX)? QANplatform, the quantum-resistant hybrid blockchain platform enables developers and enterprises to rapidly build software applications like DApps or DeFi and run business processes on blockchain. A blockchain platform, like QANplatform is the basic infrastructure of all blockchain projects and applications. It is like the operating system on a computer. The whole ecosystem can only build and work on top of it. Connect it with real-world data, run automated smart contracts, build decentralized applications (DApps). According to HFS Research excerpt for IBM: Enterprise blockchain adoption is going through a “90-9-1” adoption challenge. 90% of companies are still trying to internalize the concept and its relevant impact. 9% of enterprises that identified relevant use cases are struggling to start with their PoCs and pilots. The 1% of enterprises that have successful pilots are challenged with scalability to a production-grade environment. To achieve blockchain mass adoption Qanplatform focused on these challenges. They built a lot of automation and integration to help freelance developers, blockchain development companies and enterprises start their blockchain PoCs (Proof-of-Concept) as fast as possible. It takes less than 5 minutes to deploy the QAN private blockchain to a preferred cloud platform and start building on it. Who Are the Founders of QANplatform ? Johann Polecsak, QAN's Chief Technology Officer is also an economist. He along with the Business Development team pursues the way to make QAN as appealing as possible. In the end all what matters is market share. His laser focus lights in the single direction of eliminating any obstacles which could come up as a reason not to implement Blockchain technology, making QAN the only sane choice to work with. Endre Abraham (Silur), QAN's Head of Cryptology contributed to several blockchain projects like Ethereum, Zcash, or Monero. Gaining such an extensive experience could only lead him in one direction: Building a blockchain which solves the pain points of the existing mainstream ones. What Makes QANplatform Unique? QANplatform solves the problems enterprises and developers face when using currently available blockchain by building a platform from scratch that does not require them to make compromises: - Hybrid blockchain platform - 80% faster implementation than other blockchains - Lowest hardware and energy requirements on the market - Predictable data transaction prices for public blockchains - Enterprise-ready transaction speed - Quantum-resistant security The experienced team behind QANplatform worked in companies and projects like IBM, Telekom, Uber, Bitcoin.com, Ethereum, Monero, Zcash...
