MXNB 價格 (MXNB)
今天 MXNB (MXNB) 的實時價格爲 0.04792721 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。MXNB 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
MXNB 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 39.51 USD
- MXNB 當天價格變化爲 --
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 MXNB兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 MXNB 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，MXNB 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，MXNB 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0004013999。
在過去60天內，MXNB 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0001179009。
在過去90天內，MXNB 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ +0.0004013999
|+0.84%
|60天
|$ +0.0001179009
|+0.25%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
MXNB 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
--
--
0.00%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
MXNB Stablecoin is a cutting-edge, fiat-collateralized stablecoin designed to bridge the gap between traditional finance and blockchain technology. MXNB is backed by the Mexican Peso (MXN) and built on the Ethereum ERC-20 standard, ensuring seamless compatibility with a variety of wallets and exchanges. Imagine enabling seamless cross-border transactions for multinational corporations, providing instant settlement and liquidity for trade finance, or offering a stable, secure investment vehicle for institutional investors seeking exposure to the Mexican market—all with the efficiency and reliability of MXNB. Financial Inclusion: MXNB aims to revolutionize the digital economy by providing a stable, efficient medium for international transactions, remittances, and commerce. By leveraging blockchain technology, MXNB ensures real-time settlement and reduced transaction costs. Regulatory Compliance: MXNB adheres to international AML/CFT standards, ensuring secure and compliant transactions. Market Entry: Although MXNB tokens are not yet available on exchanges listed on CoinGecko, updates will be provided as soon as the token is launched and available for trading. Expected Launch: Stay informed about the launch and price movements of MXNB by adding it to your CoinGecko watchlist. With a strategic roadmap in place, MXNB is set to become a pivotal player in the financial services industry, offering robust interoperability across financial platforms.
