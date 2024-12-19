MNet Continuum 價格 (NUUM)
今天 MNet Continuum (NUUM) 的實時價格爲 0.02100741 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 2.78M USD。NUUM 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
MNet Continuum 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 466.52K USD
- MNet Continuum 當天價格變化爲 -0.15%
- 其循環供應量爲 132.54M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 NUUM兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 NUUM 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，MNet Continuum 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，MNet Continuum 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0017706053。
在過去60天內，MNet Continuum 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0022466857。
在過去90天內，MNet Continuum 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.003659011524153。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-0.15%
|30天
|$ +0.0017706053
|+8.43%
|60天
|$ +0.0022466857
|+10.69%
|90天
|$ -0.003659011524153
|-14.83%
MNet Continuum 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+0.52%
-0.15%
-3.50%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
MNet (Metaverse.Network) , developed by BitCountry team, stands as a scaled blockchain made easy and interesting for wider audience, intricately designed to foster a vibrant and enriched social framework and ecosystem. Our platform is a beacon for developers, offering robust support for both WASM and Ethereum-compatible smart contracts. This enables the seamless creation of diverse and innovative decentralized applications on our network. Core components of Metaverse.Network: Blockchain Our core blockchain technology underpins the network, facilitating the integration of EVM and WASM smart contracts, thus offering a versatile foundation for blockchain development. Bit.Country Immerse yourself in the super app of Bit.Country, a metaverse-like digital environment. Here, members can engage in a unique land economy, explore extensive 2.5D/3D spaces, participate in events, & connect via messaging. Our platform includes a comprehensive marketplace, NFT trading, interactive meetings, and a dynamic timeline feed, enriching the user experience. Bit Avatar Experience the novel concept of Bit Avatar – soulbound digital personas tailored for social interaction, communication, and earning opportunities within the Web3 space. SP Protocol Join forces with a community to earn native rewards. The SP Protocol is designed to facilitate collaborative earning and community engagement. ESE Framework SDK For developers seeking to create rich & multichain applications, our ESE Framework SDK is the gateway. It comes packed with prebuilt modules including spatial design, meeting functionalities, & more, streamlining the app development process Utilities of NUUM - Native coin for paying transaction fees on the blockchain network - Governance token - Universal currency in the Core components - NUUM Stakers will also receive priority early access to innovative new projects at MNet Innovation. A Special Grants Program has been designed to support brand-new ideas in the AI, DePIN and Re-staking.
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 NUUM 兌換 AUD
A$0.033611856
|1 NUUM 兌換 GBP
￡0.0165958539
|1 NUUM 兌換 EUR
€0.0201671136
|1 NUUM 兌換 USD
$0.02100741
|1 NUUM 兌換 MYR
RM0.094533345
|1 NUUM 兌換 TRY
₺0.7367298687
|1 NUUM 兌換 JPY
¥3.2962727031
|1 NUUM 兌換 RUB
₽2.1730064904
|1 NUUM 兌換 INR
₹1.7871003687
|1 NUUM 兌換 IDR
Rp344.3837153904
|1 NUUM 兌換 PHP
₱1.2406976346
|1 NUUM 兌換 EGP
￡E.1.069277169
|1 NUUM 兌換 BRL
R$0.1319265348
|1 NUUM 兌換 CAD
C$0.0300405963
|1 NUUM 兌換 BDT
৳2.5105955691
|1 NUUM 兌換 NGN
₦32.670724032
|1 NUUM 兌換 UAH
₴0.8818910718
|1 NUUM 兌換 VES
Bs1.0503705
|1 NUUM 兌換 PKR
Rs5.8465722771
|1 NUUM 兌換 KZT
₸11.0215376565
|1 NUUM 兌換 THB
฿0.7258060155
|1 NUUM 兌換 TWD
NT$0.6858919365
|1 NUUM 兌換 CHF
Fr0.0186965949
|1 NUUM 兌換 HKD
HK$0.1632275757
|1 NUUM 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.2107043223