Level（LVL）資訊

Level Finance is a decentralized perpetual exchange on the BNB Chain focused on delivering highly effective risk management along with first of a kind liquidity solution using original code designed from the ground up. Level's architecture facilitates direct market access to programmatic pools of liquidity, enabling capital-efficient hedging with near-zero market impact for traders looking to protect their gains while seamlessly creating a yield-bearing instrument for asset owners looking to earn passive income on their crypto holdings.