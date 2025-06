什麼是KOI (KOAI)

KOI ($KOAI) is a Consumer-AI Network designed to connect over 3 billion global extension users on X, making AI easily accessible for retail users. The platform integrates AI-powered tools into everyday online activities through browser extensions, enabling users to benefit from enhanced browsing, data analysis, and decision-making tools without needing technical expertise. KOI’s focus is on a seamless user experience, offering a straightforward entry into the world of AI. Its design ensures that retail users can easily adopt and interact with AI-driven features, making it attractive to both casual and more advanced users. The network also incorporates competitive elements, offering rewards and incentives to boost engagement. The platform aims to continuously update its capabilities, making it a flexible and accessible AI solution. KOI's vision is to become a leading player in the consumer AI space by delivering practical, user-friendly tools that integrate seamlessly into daily life.

KOI (KOAI) 資源 官網

KOI(KOAI)代幣經濟

了解 KOI(KOAI)的代幣經濟,有助於深入洞察其長期價值與增長潛力。從代幣的分配方式到供應機制,代幣經濟揭示了項目經濟體系的核心結構。立即了解 KOAI 代幣的完整經濟學!