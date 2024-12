什麼是Ignis (IGNIS)

Jelurida is developing its next generation scalable blockchain platform – Ardor. The unique design of this platform allows the simultaneous existence of multiple blockchains, known as child chains, with many features and with their security guaranteed on a global level by the parent Ardor chain. The first child chain of Ardor will be the Ignis child chain which will use IGNIS tokens for its operation. All existing and well tested Nxt blockchain features will be available on the Ignis child chain, with multiple Ardor platform specific enhancements being added.

MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所,受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC,體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用!

Ignis (IGNIS) 資源 白皮書 官網