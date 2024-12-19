Hermes Protocol 價格 (HERMES)
今天 Hermes Protocol (HERMES) 的實時價格爲 0.00842273 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 2.08M USD。HERMES 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Hermes Protocol 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 11.11K USD
- Hermes Protocol 當天價格變化爲 -9.16%
- 其循環供應量爲 246.38M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 HERMES兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 HERMES 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Hermes Protocol 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.000849685014156363。
在過去30天內，Hermes Protocol 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.8881540655。
在過去60天內，Hermes Protocol 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.9685073881。
在過去90天內，Hermes Protocol 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.002979831724522014。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.000849685014156363
|-9.16%
|30天
|$ +0.8881540655
|+10,544.73%
|60天
|$ +0.9685073881
|+11,498.73%
|90天
|$ -0.002979831724522014
|-26.13%
Hermes Protocol 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.34%
-9.16%
-27.58%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
What is the project about? Hermes DEX main goal is to let users and other decentralized protocols exchange both volatile assets (DAI to WETH for example) and stablecoins (DAI to USDC for example) through it with low fees and low slippage. Unlike exchanges out there that match a buyer and a seller, the behavior of Hermes is different, it uses liquidity pools like Uniswap. To achieve this, Hermes needs liquidity (tokens) which is rewarded by those who provide it. Hermes is non-custodial meaning the Hermes developers do not have access to your tokens. What makes your project unique? Stable coins have become an inherent part of cryptocurrency for a long time but they now come in many different flavors (DAI, TUSD, MIM, BUSD, USDC and so on) which means there is a much bigger need for crypto users to move from a stable coin to another. Centralized exchanges tend to have high fees which are problematic for those trying to move from a stable coin to another. As a result, Hermes Protocol has become the best place to exchange stable coins because of its low fees and low slippage. And Hermes also allows swaps with volatile assets. History of your project. Hermes Protocol officially launched in February 2022 and started emissions in March 2022. What’s next for your project? Introducing Yield and Concentrated Unified Liquidity Omnichain Marketplaces. Hermes V2 will offer multiple defi services compared to V1, while improving capital efficiency and user experience: - Bridge-less omnichain environment, powered with concentrated (Uni V3) and unified liquidity. - Decentralized Uniswap V3 Liquidity Management. - Uniswap V3 Liquidity Incentives. - Refined ve(3,3), becoming a fungible ERC-4626 - Improved UX and UI - Omnichain Yield marketplace What can your token be used for? Hermes token when staked for veHermes allows liquidity providers to take decisions on adding new gauges, boosting gauge yields, voting on token emission, and receive bribes.
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
