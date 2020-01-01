Grumpy Cat Coin（GRUMPY）資訊

Official Grumpy Cat Coin is launching with full IP rights to the internet’s most iconic and beloved cat meme. This is a tribute to the legacy that changed online humor and brought the meme culture to audiences worldwide. Now, Grumpy Cat’s unmatched fame moves to the blockchain, giving fans, collectors, and creators a chance to own a piece of meme history and be part of its next chapter in the digital world.