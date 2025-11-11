FUUUUUUUUUUUUUU（FUUU）代幣經濟學
FUUUUUUUUUUUUUU（FUUU）代幣經濟學和價格數據分析
快速了解 FUUUUUUUUUUUUUU（FUUU）的代幣經濟數據，包括市值、供應量、FDV 和歷史價格，幫助您輕鬆掌握幣種現狀與市場表現。
FUUUUUUUUUUUUUU（FUUU）資訊
$FUUU is a Solana-based memecoin that was launched on http://Pump.fun in March 2024. The project is themed around the Rage Guy character, a figure that originated in the rage comic era of the late 2000s and became widely recognized across internet culture. Following the launch, the original developer discontinued involvement with the token. At that point, the CTO team assumed responsibility for coordinating ongoing community efforts around the project.
The stated purpose of $FUUU is cultural rather than financial. It is designed as a “culture coin” that highlights Rage Guy as a symbolic and relatable figure. The character’s expression of frustration, commonly represented by the text “FFFFUUUU,” reflects emotions that are often tied to both cryptocurrency markets and everyday experiences. By building a token around this meme, the project aims to preserve a recognizable piece of internet history within a blockchain context.
Unlike projects that emphasize detailed roadmaps, technical milestones, or defined utility, $FUUU positions itself as a lighthearted and entertainment-driven token. There are no team allocations, no taxes, and no embedded promises of profit or financial return. The coin is intended solely for cultural engagement, community participation, and meme creation. Holders and community members are encouraged to contribute through content, discussion, and the continued use of Rage Guy imagery, but there are no obligations or formal expectations tied to the token.
The CTO team provides organizational support, and back end support such as hiring an artist and creatin websites, the community drives activity associated with the project. This includes creating and sharing memes, maintaining discussion channels, and ensuring the Rage Guy character remains present in contemporary internet culture. The project does not claim utility beyond its role as a culture coin, and its sustainability depends entirely on voluntary participation and ongoing community interest.
From a transparency standpoint, the on-chain parameters of the token are publicly visible. These include the mint authority status, freeze authority, liquidity details (whether burned or locked), and circulating supply information. Any locked or burn addresses are disclosed for the purpose of supporting accurate supply tracking on external platforms.
Rage Guy ($FUUU) should not be viewed as an investment. The token has no intrinsic value and provides no rights, revenue, or guarantees to holders. As with all cryptoassets, trading is highly risky, and participants are advised to conduct their own research and fully understand the risks involved. The project’s focus remains cultural preservation and community expression rather than financial
FUUUUUUUUUUUUUU（FUUU）代幣經濟模型：關鍵指標與應用場景
了解 FUUUUUUUUUUUUUU（FUUU）的代幣經濟模型，對於分析其長期價值、可持續性和發展潛力至關重要。
關鍵代幣經濟指標及其計算方式：
總供應量（Total Supply）：
已創建或將要創建的 FUUU 代幣的最大數量。
流通供應量（Circulating Supply）：
目前市場上可供交易和公眾持有的代幣數量。
最大供應量（Max Supply）：
FUUU 代幣可能存在的總數量上限。
完全稀釋估值（FDV）：
目前價格 × 最大供應量，預測所有代幣完全流通時的總市值。
通脹率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代幣發行的速度，影響稀缺性及長期價格走勢。
為什麼這些代幣經濟指標對交易者很重要？
流通供應量高 = 流動性強。
最大供應量有限 + 低通脹率 = 具備長期價格上漲潛力。
代幣分配透明 = 增強項目信任度，降低中心化風險。
FDV 高而目前市值低 = 可能存在高估風險的訊號。
現在您已經了解了 FUUU 代幣經濟模型的功能，趕快查看 FUUU 代幣的實時價格吧！
FUUU 價格預測
想知道 FUUU 的未來走勢嗎？我們的 FUUU 價格預測頁面結合市場情緒、歷史趨勢和技術指標，為您提供前瞻性的觀點。
為什麼選擇 MEXC？
MEXC 是全球領先的加密貨幣交易所，深受全球數百萬用戶信賴。無論您是新手還是資深交易者，MEXC 都是您進入加密世界的最便捷途徑。
熱門
目前熱門備受市場關注的加密貨幣
最高成交量
按交易量計算交易量最大的加密貨幣
最新
最近上市、可供交易的加密貨幣