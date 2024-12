什麼是Frogs ($FROGS)

On October 18, 2024, Frogs organized a fair mint event involving 42,069 addresses, consuming approximately 122.3 ETH in gas fees which was burned automatically. With no venture capital, no pre-reserves, and no insider trading, this approach sets a new standard for meme token issuance. Frogs’ rise demonstrates that fairness and decentralization remain the core demands of traders. More than just a meme token, Frogs is what we call a cult. Looking forward, Frogs is poised to inspire more projects to adopt similar fair issuance models, driving positive change in the Ethereum ecosystem and the broader crypto market.

Frogs ($FROGS) 資源 官網