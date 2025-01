什麼是FireStarter (FLAME)

FireStarter is the first Initial Metaverse Offering (or IMO) launchpad on the Polygon network that incubates and launches GameFi, Social Token, NFT and DeFi projects by way of the metaverse. FireStarter only incubates top tier projects, typically comprised of celebrity and engineering centric teams as our real world experience in media (Forbes, Nike, Supreme, Rolling Stones Magazine etc) as well as in crypto allows us to bridge the gap between the mainstream and crypto.

MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所,受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC,體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用!

FireStarter (FLAME) 資源 官網