什麼是Fefe (FEFE)

Fefe is a memecoin inspired by Matt Furie's book "Mindviscosity," published in 2020. Follow FEFE, the alter ego of PEPE in the book “Mindviscosity” by Matt Furie. Fefe is a main character in the book, who is a laid back and carefree frog living in a whimsical world. Fefe's relaxed and adventurous spirit captures the heart of this imaginative universe. Launched stealth with no presale, zero taxes, LP burnt and contract renounced - TAX: 0/0 This narrative has its roots in a fascinating story. Join us and become part of the $FEFE community today!

Fefe (FEFE) 資源 官網