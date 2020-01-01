DEEPSPACE（DPS）代幣經濟學
DEEPSPACE（DPS）資訊
DEEPSPACE is an immersive space exploration strategy game. Engage in the DEEPSPACE universe by using $DPS, the in-game currency, and trading unique, upgradeable smart NFTs as you navigate through the cosmos with your fleet of ships!
Prepare to explore, harvest, race, and battle your way across the DEEPSPACE universe!
DEEPSPACE - Outpost One A key feature of DEEPSPACE is the Outpost. The Outpost serves as a decentralized exchange hub where you can buy, sell, and trade your ships, cores, and other upgradeable Smart NFTs with fellow explorers. Use the marketplace to build limited edition ships and acquire other valuable collectible assets. Expand your fleet to enhance your exploration, harvesting, racing, and combat capabilities throughout the DEEPSPACE universe!
Players can exchange land, weapons, spacecraft, and other items in the marketplace to aid their exploration of the game world.
As players advance in the game and grow their ship fleet, they can enhance their gameplay experience. The custom decentralized app (dapp) marketplace is integrated with the rest of the DEEPSPACE (DPS) platform, allowing for seamless connections between players looking to trade items and further their progress in the game.
Ship modifications, both temporary and permanent, can be transacted on the marketplace.
DEEPSPACE - Game Game assets such as ships and equipment are blockchain NFTs, giving gamers full ownership of their in-game assets. Players can mint their own starships or purchase from the proprietary NFT marketplace, and choose up to 4 ships from their fleet to begin exploring, engaging, and discovering planets, places, and other players within the 3D space-based universe.
Racing and Track Builder In addition to exploration and combat, DEEPSPACE features exhilarating racing mechanics! Players can participate in high-speed races across various cosmic tracks. The innovative track builder allows you to create your own custom racetracks, designing loops, jumps, and obstacles to challenge yourself and your friends. Share your tracks with the community and compete for the fastest times!
Starship Archetypes Four starship archetypes allow you to explore the universe openly, engage in combat, or mine resources:
- Fighters - Ships with state-of-the-art weapon technology.
- Tank - Ships designed for managing enemy engagements, longevity, and withstanding damage.
- Mining - Ships specially engineered for efficient resource collection.
- Support - Ships focused on utility and boosting the capabilities of your other ships.
Each ship has its own benefits in the form of 8 different stats: attack, special attack, shields, special defense, speed, luck, mining, and health.
Players can apply permanent and temporary modifications as they play. Modifications allow for many added battle benefits, situational adaptability, and other stat improvements. Temporary modifications give players single-use bonuses during gameplay with specific uses and unique outcomes.
Resource mining allows players to gather raw materials, like ore, for ship or property add-ons and modifications. Mined materials enable you to customize your ships, creating a unique experience for every player.
Battles and Challenges Battles occur frequently within the game and can take one of two forms:
- Player vs Player (PvP) - PvP allows players to battle against each other for prizes, leaderboard placement, and bragging rights.
- Player-vs-Enemy (PvE) - PvE involves battling Non-Playable Characters (NPCs; i.e., game-based Artificial Intelligence (AI) players) throughout the game as a mechanism for winning rewards and enhancing your gameplay experience.
Dive into the DEEPSPACE universe today and embark on your adventure filled with exploration, racing, and epic battles!
DEEPSPACE（DPS）代幣經濟學和價格數據分析
快速了解 DEEPSPACE（DPS）的代幣經濟數據，包括市值、供應量、FDV 和歷史價格，幫助您輕鬆掌握幣種現狀與市場表現。
DEEPSPACE（DPS）代幣經濟模型：關鍵指標與應用場景
了解 DEEPSPACE（DPS）的代幣經濟模型，對於分析其長期價值、可持續性和發展潛力至關重要。
關鍵代幣經濟指標及其計算方式：
總供應量（Total Supply）：
已創建或將要創建的 DPS 代幣的最大數量。
流通供應量（Circulating Supply）：
目前市場上可供交易和公眾持有的代幣數量。
最大供應量（Max Supply）：
DPS 代幣可能存在的總數量上限。
完全稀釋估值（FDV）：
目前價格 × 最大供應量，預測所有代幣完全流通時的總市值。
通脹率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代幣發行的速度，影響稀缺性及長期價格走勢。
為什麼這些代幣經濟指標對交易者很重要？
流通供應量高 = 流動性強。
最大供應量有限 + 低通脹率 = 具備長期價格上漲潛力。
代幣分配透明 = 增強項目信任度，降低中心化風險。
FDV 高而目前市值低 = 可能存在高估風險的訊號。
現在您已經了解了 DPS 代幣經濟模型的功能，趕快查看 DPS 代幣的實時價格吧！
DPS 價格預測
想知道 DPS 的未來走勢嗎？我們的 DPS 價格預測頁面結合市場情緒、歷史趨勢和技術指標，為您提供前瞻性的觀點。
