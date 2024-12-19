DEEPSPACE 價格 (DPS)
今天 DEEPSPACE (DPS) 的實時價格爲 0.01227342 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 733.58K USD。DPS 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
DEEPSPACE 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 447.85 USD
- DEEPSPACE 當天價格變化爲 -1.37%
- 其循環供應量爲 59.77M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 DPS兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 DPS 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，DEEPSPACE 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.00017076720903873。
在過去30天內，DEEPSPACE 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0008706236。
在過去60天內，DEEPSPACE 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0011536253。
在過去90天內，DEEPSPACE 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.00098972164978696。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.00017076720903873
|-1.37%
|30天
|$ -0.0008706236
|-7.09%
|60天
|$ -0.0011536253
|-9.39%
|90天
|$ -0.00098972164978696
|-7.46%
DEEPSPACE 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+0.63%
-1.37%
-4.71%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
DEEPSPACE is an immersive space exploration strategy game. Engage in the DEEPSPACE universe by using $DPS, the in-game currency, and trading unique, upgradeable smart NFTs as you navigate through the cosmos with your fleet of ships! Prepare to explore, harvest, race, and battle your way across the DEEPSPACE universe! DEEPSPACE - Outpost One A key feature of DEEPSPACE is the Outpost. The Outpost serves as a decentralized exchange hub where you can buy, sell, and trade your ships, cores, and other upgradeable Smart NFTs with fellow explorers. Use the marketplace to build limited edition ships and acquire other valuable collectible assets. Expand your fleet to enhance your exploration, harvesting, racing, and combat capabilities throughout the DEEPSPACE universe! Players can exchange land, weapons, spacecraft, and other items in the marketplace to aid their exploration of the game world. As players advance in the game and grow their ship fleet, they can enhance their gameplay experience. The custom decentralized app (dapp) marketplace is integrated with the rest of the DEEPSPACE (DPS) platform, allowing for seamless connections between players looking to trade items and further their progress in the game. Ship modifications, both temporary and permanent, can be transacted on the marketplace. DEEPSPACE - Game Game assets such as ships and equipment are blockchain NFTs, giving gamers full ownership of their in-game assets. Players can mint their own starships or purchase from the proprietary NFT marketplace, and choose up to 4 ships from their fleet to begin exploring, engaging, and discovering planets, places, and other players within the 3D space-based universe. Racing and Track Builder In addition to exploration and combat, DEEPSPACE features exhilarating racing mechanics! Players can participate in high-speed races across various cosmic tracks. The innovative track builder allows you to create your own custom racetracks, designing loops, jumps, and obstacles to challenge yourself and your friends. Share your tracks with the community and compete for the fastest times! Starship Archetypes Four starship archetypes allow you to explore the universe openly, engage in combat, or mine resources: 1. Fighters - Ships with state-of-the-art weapon technology. 2. Tank - Ships designed for managing enemy engagements, longevity, and withstanding damage. 3. Mining - Ships specially engineered for efficient resource collection. 4. Support - Ships focused on utility and boosting the capabilities of your other ships. Each ship has its own benefits in the form of 8 different stats: attack, special attack, shields, special defense, speed, luck, mining, and health. Players can apply permanent and temporary modifications as they play. Modifications allow for many added battle benefits, situational adaptability, and other stat improvements. Temporary modifications give players single-use bonuses during gameplay with specific uses and unique outcomes. Resource mining allows players to gather raw materials, like ore, for ship or property add-ons and modifications. Mined materials enable you to customize your ships, creating a unique experience for every player. Battles and Challenges Battles occur frequently within the game and can take one of two forms: 1. Player vs Player (PvP) - PvP allows players to battle against each other for prizes, leaderboard placement, and bragging rights. 2. Player-vs-Enemy (PvE) - PvE involves battling Non-Playable Characters (NPCs; i.e., game-based Artificial Intelligence (AI) players) throughout the game as a mechanism for winning rewards and enhancing your gameplay experience. Dive into the DEEPSPACE universe today and embark on your adventure filled with exploration, racing, and epic battles!
|1 DPS 兌換 AUD
A$0.019637472
|1 DPS 兌換 GBP
￡0.0096960018
|1 DPS 兌換 EUR
€0.0117824832
|1 DPS 兌換 USD
$0.01227342
|1 DPS 兌換 MYR
RM0.05523039
|1 DPS 兌換 TRY
₺0.4304288394
|1 DPS 兌換 JPY
¥1.9264360032
|1 DPS 兌換 RUB
₽1.269071628
|1 DPS 兌換 INR
₹1.0447135104
|1 DPS 兌換 IDR
Rp201.2035743648
|1 DPS 兌換 PHP
₱0.724745451
|1 DPS 兌換 EGP
￡E.0.6249625464
|1 DPS 兌換 BRL
R$0.0774452802
|1 DPS 兌換 CAD
C$0.0175509906
|1 DPS 兌換 BDT
৳1.46667369
|1 DPS 兌換 NGN
₦19.087622784
|1 DPS 兌換 UAH
₴0.5151154374
|1 DPS 兌換 VES
Bs0.613671
|1 DPS 兌換 PKR
Rs3.4149563808
|1 DPS 兌換 KZT
₸6.4156848366
|1 DPS 兌換 THB
฿0.4231875216
|1 DPS 兌換 TWD
NT$0.4006044288
|1 DPS 兌換 CHF
Fr0.0109233438
|1 DPS 兌換 HKD
HK$0.0953644734
|1 DPS 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.1224887316