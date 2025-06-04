CREATOR 價格 (CREATOR)
今天 CREATOR (CREATOR) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 50.91K USD。CREATOR 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
CREATOR 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 -- USD
- CREATOR 當天價格變化爲 +10.91%
- 其循環供應量爲 655.27M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 CREATOR兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 CREATOR 價格信息的首選平台。
今天內，CREATOR 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，CREATOR 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，CREATOR 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，CREATOR 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+10.91%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
CREATOR 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+0.40%
+10.91%
-37.82%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Creator is building a set of AI Agents to help businesses grow organically across channels. Our platform enables users to generate high-quality content for blogs, social media posts, and short-form videos, all tailored to their brand voice and marketing goals. From idea to execution, our AI Agents assist with topic discovery, writing, design, and even publishing through native integrations with platforms like WordPress, Shopify, and more. We’re making it simple for small businesses, creators, and founders to run content-led marketing without needing to hire a full team. Think of Creator as your personal digital content team, powered by AI. The $CREATOR token powers the ecosystem. Users can use tokens to pay for subscriptions, buy extra content credits, and unlock premium features. They’re also rewarded with tokens when they refer other businesses to join the platform. In the near future, we’ll introduce a staking pool. Users who stake their $CREATOR tokens will receive platform benefits such as additional credits, subscription rewards, and exclusive access to new features and agents. Creator aims to become the go-to content engine for SMBs, bridging the gap between marketing expertise and execution—making organic growth more accessible, scalable, and rewarding.
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其目前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的連結也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 CREATOR 兌換 VND
₫--
|1 CREATOR 兌換 AUD
A$--
|1 CREATOR 兌換 GBP
￡--
|1 CREATOR 兌換 EUR
€--
|1 CREATOR 兌換 USD
$--
|1 CREATOR 兌換 MYR
RM--
|1 CREATOR 兌換 TRY
₺--
|1 CREATOR 兌換 JPY
¥--
|1 CREATOR 兌換 RUB
₽--
|1 CREATOR 兌換 INR
₹--
|1 CREATOR 兌換 IDR
Rp--
|1 CREATOR 兌換 KRW
₩--
|1 CREATOR 兌換 PHP
₱--
|1 CREATOR 兌換 EGP
￡E.--
|1 CREATOR 兌換 BRL
R$--
|1 CREATOR 兌換 CAD
C$--
|1 CREATOR 兌換 BDT
৳--
|1 CREATOR 兌換 NGN
₦--
|1 CREATOR 兌換 UAH
₴--
|1 CREATOR 兌換 VES
Bs--
|1 CREATOR 兌換 PKR
Rs--
|1 CREATOR 兌換 KZT
₸--
|1 CREATOR 兌換 THB
฿--
|1 CREATOR 兌換 TWD
NT$--
|1 CREATOR 兌換 AED
د.إ--
|1 CREATOR 兌換 CHF
Fr--
|1 CREATOR 兌換 HKD
HK$--
|1 CREATOR 兌換 MAD
.د.م--
|1 CREATOR 兌換 MXN
$--