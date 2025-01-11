CORE MultiChain 價格 (CMCX)
今天 CORE MultiChain (CMCX) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。CMCX 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
CORE MultiChain 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 461.44 USD
- CORE MultiChain 當天價格變化爲 -10.07%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 CMCX兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 CMCX 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，CORE MultiChain 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，CORE MultiChain 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，CORE MultiChain 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，CORE MultiChain 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-10.07%
|30天
|$ 0
|-0.59%
|60天
|$ 0
|+11.83%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
CORE MultiChain 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.06%
-10.07%
+2.54%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
CORE MultiChain (Cryptographic Object Resource Engine) is a PoS blockchain 3.0 framework focused on Interoperability, Scalability, and Usability and Privacy. CORE MultiChain provides advantages over existing and legacy blockchains such as sharding, simplistic blockchain creation and implementation, cross-chain capabilities, and high transaction throughput. CORE created a decentralized neighbor selection protocol that continuously strives to create optimal peer connections to decrease confirmation latency. The protocol achieves this through constantly analyzing and learning how nodes interact with their neighbors. How Does the CORE Protocol Attract People? •Lightweight •Compatible with the self-interests of each peer, or ability to select the best neighbors •Robust against adversarial actions: A CORE peer does not need all details about a candidate neighbor to decide whether to connect •Incentivizes peers to relay blocks promptly. •Naturally adaptive to varying hash-power Core Multi-Chain is the next generation of blockchain protocol designed to enable legacy, current, and future blockchains to scale and communicate seamlessly. CORE offers a wide variety of possibilities in the blockchain space due to its sharding, interoperability, and central algorithm. By providing a fair and secure platform, CORE allows users to regain control over their personal information. The project offers a scalable network featuring functionalities that bypass current blockchain limitations. CORE intends to provide an environment-friendly system that is sustainable, interoperable and provides enhanced throughput. Highlights •Network Efficiency – CORE contains an AI model at the core of its blockchain. This AI Model speeds up the network’s collective transaction processing times and also enables the network to operate under attacks or faults. •Security – The AI model helps coordinate the nodes on the network while also strengthening security on the CORE blockchain. This is accomplished through the network’s outlier detection protocol, which monitors for unusual behavior. The AI randomly selects nodes to test and gather data, monitoring network activity outside of the norm. In this phase, any corrupt nodes will be identified. •Transaction Privacy Protection Layer: CORE transaction privacy protection layer (TPPL) adds an extra layer of security and privacy when transacting on its blockchain. This universal layer is applied to every CORE-connected chain and can be applied to the major public blockchains. •Randomness – The CORE Multi-Chain network combines Verifiable Random Function (VRF) and Verifiable Delay Function (VDF) into a single hybrid solution, thus achieving true Randomness within the network. Randomness influences the difficulty in the mining function of PoW blockchains and periodically chooses the validators in a PoS blockchain. •Scalability – To address the scalability issue of Practical Byzantine Fault Tolerance, CORE enhanced the consensus mechanism by reducing the communication complexity within standard PBFT implementations to create the Accelerated Practical Byzantine Fault Tolerance (APBFT) consensus mechanism. Token Usage •Through the CMCX token, users can conduct transactions on the CORE blockchain and pay for all utility fees within the ecosystem. Platform users can use the token to participate in governance, stake, transactions, smart contracts, and reward validators. •Core’s mission is to serve the community. Users can vote for management and developer teams using the native token CORE (CMCX). The CORE community provides projects funding. Users will vote on any proposed changes to the blockchain or platform, creating a community-driven blockchain. •Through CORE, all blockchains, past and present, will be able to scale and communicate seamlessly with one another by utilizing the CMCX token. Multi-Layered framework design: CORE is constructed over three layers; ORIGO, CATENA & AURA. Each layer is designed perfectly to get the job done. ORIGO is the network layer. It is the brain of the system. It handles the formation of the blocks in the blockchain. CATENA is the blockchain layer and is built on the network layer. This is where the actual blocks form and newly formed blocks are appended. AURA is the application layer; this is where the DApps and smart contracts are built. Apeirogon blockchain framework CORE Blockchain combines all the latest frameworks and advanced programming languages into one cutting-edge solution to get more technical. It is built on our in-house Apeirogon blockchain framework, a next-generation framework for enterprise-grade blockchain innovation that is highly compatible with Solidity. Apeirogon is compiled to WebAssembly (Wasm), a super-performant virtual environment that provides a way to run code written in multiple languages on the web at near-native speed. Apeirogon’s ecosystem uses a state-of-the-art peer-to-peer network platform called LibP2P, a modular system of protocols, specifications, and libraries that enable the development of peer-to-peer network applications and is positioned to be the standard for future decentralized applications. Advantages •Extensive research & value proposition to current blockchain limitations: The Whitepaper available on the Multi-chain website provides an in-depth yet accessible presentation of the responses provided by the team to solve current limitations on scalability, network efficiency, overall security, and reward fairness. CORE Multi-Chain Whitepaper accessible here. •Security audits available: An audit of the network performed by CERTIK is currently public on the CORE Multi-Chain website. This research documents the project’s performance in the following criteria: Security, Runtime, Documentation, Testing, General, and Transparency.
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 CMCX 兌換 AUD
A$--
|1 CMCX 兌換 GBP
￡--
|1 CMCX 兌換 EUR
€--
|1 CMCX 兌換 USD
$--
|1 CMCX 兌換 MYR
RM--
|1 CMCX 兌換 TRY
₺--
|1 CMCX 兌換 JPY
¥--
|1 CMCX 兌換 RUB
₽--
|1 CMCX 兌換 INR
₹--
|1 CMCX 兌換 IDR
Rp--
|1 CMCX 兌換 PHP
₱--
|1 CMCX 兌換 EGP
￡E.--
|1 CMCX 兌換 BRL
R$--
|1 CMCX 兌換 CAD
C$--
|1 CMCX 兌換 BDT
৳--
|1 CMCX 兌換 NGN
₦--
|1 CMCX 兌換 UAH
₴--
|1 CMCX 兌換 VES
Bs--
|1 CMCX 兌換 PKR
Rs--
|1 CMCX 兌換 KZT
₸--
|1 CMCX 兌換 THB
฿--
|1 CMCX 兌換 TWD
NT$--
|1 CMCX 兌換 CHF
Fr--
|1 CMCX 兌換 HKD
HK$--
|1 CMCX 兌換 MAD
.د.م--