Contentos 價格 (COS)
今天 Contentos (COS) 的實時價格爲 0.00885531 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 45.77M USD。COS 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Contentos 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 27.07M USD
- Contentos 當天價格變化爲 -5.57%
- 其循環供應量爲 5.18B USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 COS兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 COS 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Contentos 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.000523039226470182。
在過去30天內，Contentos 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0019051331。
在過去60天內，Contentos 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0018995985。
在過去90天內，Contentos 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.001366715704336481。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.000523039226470182
|-5.57%
|30天
|$ +0.0019051331
|+21.51%
|60天
|$ +0.0018995985
|+21.45%
|90天
|$ +0.001366715704336481
|+18.25%
Contentos 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+1.00%
-5.57%
-36.50%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Contentos is a decentralized global content ecosystem invested by Binance Labs (the blockchain incubator of world’s largest exchange, https://labs.binance.com), DHVC and various class-leading funds. Contentos TestNet was launched and its real-time network status can be viewed on Contentos Block Explorer (https://explorer.contentos.io). It aims to create a decentralized content ecosystem, where assets can be freely produced, authenticated, and distributed. The team consists of experts from the content industry, who have worked on top-tier consumer applications and blockchain projects. Contentos is not only a blueprint for what digital content ecosystem might look like in the future but we have multiple working use cases: Contentos is working with strategic partners, LiveMe and Cheetah Mobile, that have amassed over 60+ million monthly active users. With real-time user feedback, Contentos will become a premier blockchain project as it places the interest of users first.
