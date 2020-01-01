Compendium（CMFI）資訊

Compendium offers useful tools to help make life in the crypto markets and metaverse simpler. Trade manually, build your own algorithmic strategies, or have one of our many automated systems do it for you in just a few clicks. CMFI is the native utility token for the expanding Compendium trading tool ecosystem. Managed by the Compendium Foundation to scale interactions with Compendium, Compendex, and other on-platform integrations within Solana and other blockchains.