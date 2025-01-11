Catfish 價格 (CATFISH)
今天 Catfish (CATFISH) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 64.80K USD。CATFISH 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Catfish 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 433.42 USD
- Catfish 當天價格變化爲 -0.83%
- 其循環供應量爲 1000.00M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 CATFISH兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 CATFISH 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Catfish 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Catfish 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Catfish 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Catfish 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-0.83%
|30天
|$ 0
|-26.45%
|60天
|$ 0
|-51.20%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Catfish 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+0.33%
-0.83%
-16.56%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Introducing "I'LL BE YOUR LAST CATFISH TONIGHT" ($CATFISH), a unique and refreshing cryptocurrency that defies the norms of meme coins. In a crypto space saturated with misleading projects, $CATFISH embraces the unexpected in a positive way. Unlike the typical catfish that deceives, this coin thrives on transparency and authenticity. It stands out as a beacon of truth, weathering market fluctuations and false promises to emerge as the last one standing. In a world of fake hype and dubious developers, $CATFISH challenges the status quo, proving that sometimes, embracing the unexpected can lead to genuine treasure. The project is committed to enduring the storms of the crypto market and providing a real and lasting value proposition. $CATFISH's tokenomics further emphasize its commitment to transparency and community trust. With a total supply of 1 billion tokens, the project implements a 0% tax on transactions, LP (liquidity pool) is burned, and minting is revoked. The team has taken concrete steps to ensure the longevity and stability of the project, with 20 SOL (Solana) allocated to the LP. The performance metrics displayed on the Telegram channel showcase impressive percentage gains, emphasizing the coin's potential to provide unexpected returns. $CATFISH is more than just a meme coin; it's a symbol of resilience, truth, and the joy of the unexpected in the ever-evolving world of cryptocurrencies.
