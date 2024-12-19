Cardstack 價格 (CARD)
今天 Cardstack (CARD) 的實時價格爲 0.00158083 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 4.74M USD。CARD 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Cardstack 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 37.63K USD
- Cardstack 當天價格變化爲 +6.77%
- 其循環供應量爲 3.00B USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 CARD兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 CARD 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Cardstack 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.00010018。
在過去30天內，Cardstack 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0031192629。
在過去60天內，Cardstack 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0041651583。
在過去90天內，Cardstack 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.00113725099196093196。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00010018
|+6.77%
|30天
|$ +0.0031192629
|+197.32%
|60天
|$ +0.0041651583
|+263.48%
|90天
|$ +0.00113725099196093196
|+256.38%
Cardstack 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+14.61%
+6.77%
+30.77%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Cardstack is an open-source framework and consensus protocol that makes blockchains usable and scalable for the mass market, creating a decentralized software ecosystem that can challenge today’s digital superpowers. Cardstack Token (CARD) is a utility token allowing end- users and businesses to use applications that interact with multiple blockchains, decentralized protocols, app-coin-backed dApps, and cloud- based services while paying a single on-chain transaction fee. The main value proposition of the Cardstack ICO is to breakdown the user experience of disparate software, cloud and blockchain silos which now exist on various levels of the digital world, allowing both developers and users to engage in customizable workflows. To overcome these disparate app silos, Cardstack offers a new UI, deployed via the web or as a peer-to-peer app, which turns each service created by open-source developers into a “card”. Each card comprises a visual embodiment of key information, whereby users can then connect related cards for any type of workflow or utility they desire. These cards are the point of interaction between local services, cloud-based services and blockchain services all on one interface called Cardstack Hub. Underlying the Cardstack ecosystem is the Cardstack Token (CARD), an Ethereum-based ERC20 token. The Cardstack Team comprises many open source contributors. Check out the full list of contributors here. Heading the development of Cardstack is Christopher Tse. Christopher holds a BSc in Computer Science from Columbia University and is the Co-Founder of Monegraph and dotBlockchain Media. He has also served as Senior Director of Innovation at Businessweek. Ed Faulkner is the Lead Developer at Cardstack. He holds a Master of Engineering in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science from MIT. He has founded three of his own tech ventures of which all are currently operational. Hassan Abdel-Rahman is the Lead Blockchain Developer for Cardstack. He holds a BSc in Computer Science and Mathematics from Colorado School of Mines. Previous roles include over 2 years as Senior Software Designer at Monegraph and Principal Engineer at McGraw-Hill Education. One of the most important features Cardstack will deploy is an entry channel payment system that does not require users to purchase cryptocurrency from an exchange. Users can simply pay with fiat, such as a credit card, to purchase CARD tokens directly on the platform, bypassing the need for any prior familiarity with crypto. Once users purchase CARD tokens, they are stored on a native wallet accessible from the Cardstack Hub. CARD tokens held in the native wallet are then used to purchase SSCs for every app and service they users with to access. To make any project appealing to the mass consumer market, this type of simplified entry into the cryptospace is a necessity. Cardstack have made some progress on the development front. The code for over 30 initial modules on the Cardstack platform has been made available via their Github. Also, the Solidity code for the Scalable Payment Pool has already been open-sourced. The Scalability Payment Pool is one of the core back-end mechanisms of the platform that issues rewards to developers for their work. Cardstack aims to create an economically-sustainable software ecosystem that avoids the problems of today’s centralized platforms. It’s an “experience layer” for the decentralized internet of the future, allowing users to combine services across cloud apps and decentralized apps. The ecosystem revolves around the use of Cardstack tokens, or CARD.
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 CARD 兌換 AUD
A$0.002529328
|1 CARD 兌換 GBP
￡0.0012488557
|1 CARD 兌換 EUR
€0.0015175968
|1 CARD 兌換 USD
$0.00158083
|1 CARD 兌換 MYR
RM0.007113735
|1 CARD 兌換 TRY
₺0.0554397081
|1 CARD 兌換 JPY
¥0.2480006104
|1 CARD 兌換 RUB
₽0.1638214129
|1 CARD 兌換 INR
₹0.1345760579
|1 CARD 兌換 IDR
Rp25.9152417552
|1 CARD 兌換 PHP
₱0.0933480115
|1 CARD 兌換 EGP
￡E.0.0805116719
|1 CARD 兌換 BRL
R$0.0099750373
|1 CARD 兌換 CAD
C$0.0022605869
|1 CARD 兌換 BDT
৳0.188909185
|1 CARD 兌換 NGN
₦2.458506816
|1 CARD 兌換 UAH
₴0.0663474351
|1 CARD 兌換 VES
Bs0.0790415
|1 CARD 兌換 PKR
Rs0.4398501392
|1 CARD 兌換 KZT
₸0.8263472659
|1 CARD 兌換 THB
฿0.0545228267
|1 CARD 兌換 TWD
NT$0.0515666746
|1 CARD 兌換 CHF
Fr0.0014069387
|1 CARD 兌換 HKD
HK$0.0122830491
|1 CARD 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.0157766834