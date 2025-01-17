BitmapPunks 價格 (BMP)
今天 BitmapPunks (BMP) 的實時價格爲 1.99 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 4.18M USD。BMP 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
BitmapPunks 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 225.98K USD
- BitmapPunks 當天價格變化爲 +3.74%
- 其循環供應量爲 2.10M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 BMP兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 BMP 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，BitmapPunks 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.071667。
在過去30天內，BitmapPunks 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，BitmapPunks 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，BitmapPunks 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.071667
|+3.74%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
BitmapPunks 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+1.13%
+3.74%
-35.94%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
A fully-onchain, ultra-large, hybrid collection. BitmapPunks is a new breed of NFTs that combines the permanence of on-chain assets with the flexibility of hybrid tokens. Designed to address the limitations of traditional NFTs, BitmapPunks leverages a unique approach that merges the ERC-721 and ERC-20 standards, giving each NFT a fungible token mirror and creating new possibilities for ownership, trading, and accessibility. Hybrid NFT NFT marketplaces have provided a home for trading digital collectibles, but they aren’t ideal for active trading or price speculation. Platform fees and royalties add friction, reducing potential profits for traders. Attempts to improve NFT liquidity, like off-chain order books and fractionalization, have had limited success. Hybrid NFTs, however, offer a promising alternative by blending the best of both non-fungible and fungible tokens. In a hybrid setup, each NFT in the collection has a corresponding fungible token, making hybrid NFTs like BitmapPunks compatible with all on-chain infrastructure built for both asset types. This dual structure enables easy integration with centralized exchanges and unlocks the potential for broader trading options, putting hybrid NFTs on par with other crypto assets. Fully On-Chain While many projects claim to be “on-chain,” they often rely on off-chain storage solutions like IPFS to store images and metadata. This means that if the storage system fails, the NFT could lose its visual component. CryptoPunks is one of the few collections that has achieved true on-chain permanence, with both metadata and media data stored on Ethereum. BitmapPunks builds on this legacy by taking on-chain storage even further: every trait, image, and piece of metadata is fully embedded within the blockchain, making BitmapPunks independent of any external storage. BitmapPunks also goes beyond the typical pre-mint image generation seen in most NFTs. Instead of using off-chain scripts, BitmapPunks performs all trait combinations on-chain, creating each unique image directly through smart contract code. While this approach removes the flexibility to manually adjust unexpected trait combinations, it guarantees the collection’s longevity and integrity by eliminating the need for external scripts. Bitmap The bitmap format, one of the earliest digital image formats, may seem like an unconventional choice, especially given its size inefficiency compared to JPEG or PNG. However, the bitmap format has one powerful advantage: its simplicity makes it highly compatible with on-chain implementation. Bitmap images are straightforward to create and layer, allowing BitmapPunks to compose images directly on the blockchain. Each BitmapPunk’s traits—including their names, rarity, and image data—are stored on-chain, allowing for direct layering and composition within the smart contract itself. To support this on-chain composability, BitmapPunks includes an embedded, bare-bones image editor coded into the contract. This system handles image layering logic, keeping trait conflicts to a minimum and providing the pixel-perfect composability that traditional NFTs lack. Ultra-Large Scale Most NFT collections cap their supply at around 10,000 tokens, balancing demand and supply but limiting community growth and accessibility. BitmapPunks challenges this convention with a massive collection size of 2,100,000 tokens. This ultra-large supply is designed to accommodate a broader community, offering room for growth and participation at a scale unseen in typical NFT collections. By breaking out of the traditional scarcity model, BitmapPunks aims to surpass the reach of even successful memecoins, establishing a digital asset that’s both community-driven and widely accessible. With a large supply, fully on-chain integrity, and a hybrid structure, BitmapPunks sets a new standard for sustainable, inclusive NFT collections that are built to last.
|1 BMP 兌換 AUD
A$3.184
|1 BMP 兌換 GBP
￡1.6119
|1 BMP 兌換 EUR
€1.9303
|1 BMP 兌換 USD
$1.99
|1 BMP 兌換 MYR
RM8.955
|1 BMP 兌換 TRY
₺70.5057
|1 BMP 兌換 JPY
¥308.8082
|1 BMP 兌換 RUB
₽204.7113
|1 BMP 兌換 INR
₹172.3141
|1 BMP 兌換 IDR
Rp32,622.9456
|1 BMP 兌換 PHP
₱116.5543
|1 BMP 兌換 EGP
￡E.100.296
|1 BMP 兌換 BRL
R$11.9997
|1 BMP 兌換 CAD
C$2.8457
|1 BMP 兌換 BDT
৳241.9442
|1 BMP 兌換 NGN
₦3,099.6837
|1 BMP 兌換 UAH
₴83.9382
|1 BMP 兌換 VES
Bs107.46
|1 BMP 兌換 PKR
Rs555.2299
|1 BMP 兌換 KZT
₸1,055.695
|1 BMP 兌換 THB
฿68.7545
|1 BMP 兌換 TWD
NT$65.4909
|1 BMP 兌換 CHF
Fr1.8109
|1 BMP 兌換 HKD
HK$15.4822
|1 BMP 兌換 MAD
.د.م19.9995