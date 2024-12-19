Beefy 價格 (BIFI)
今天 Beefy (BIFI) 的實時價格爲 375.58 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 29.92M USD。BIFI 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Beefy 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 846.59K USD
- Beefy 當天價格變化爲 -2.35%
- 其循環供應量爲 80.00K USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 BIFI兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 BIFI 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Beefy 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -9.0643902587297。
在過去30天內，Beefy 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +91.9464534020。
在過去60天內，Beefy 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +92.6282813340。
在過去90天內，Beefy 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +90.9164052847578。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -9.0643902587297
|-2.35%
|30天
|$ +91.9464534020
|+24.48%
|60天
|$ +92.6282813340
|+24.66%
|90天
|$ +90.9164052847578
|+31.94%
Beefy 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+0.72%
-2.35%
-4.45%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
$BIFI tokens are ‘dividend-eligible’ revenue shares in Beefy Finance, through which holders earn profits generated by Beefy Finance and are entitled to vote on important platform decisions. Beefy Finance is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Yield Optimizer platform that allows its users to earn compound interest on their holdings. DeFi applications are unique in the sense that they are permissionless and trustless, meaning that anyone with a supported wallet can interact with them without the need for a trusted middleman. Through a set of investment strategies secured and enforced by smart contracts, Beefy Finance automatically maximizes the user rewards from various liquidity pools (LPs), automated market making (AMM) projects, and other yield farming opportunities in the DeFi ecosystem. For all the vaults deployed on every blockchain, Beefy Finance has its native governance token $BIFI at its core. Platform revenue is generated from a small percentage of all the vault profits and distributed back to those who stake $BIFI. Beefy Finance is a supported partner of Binance’s official decentralized wallet, Trust Wallet, and audited by Certik to guarantee the robustness of deployed smart contracts. Certik has already provided audits for such projects as Ocean Protocol, NEO, Ontology, and Waves. The supply of $BIFI is limited at 80,000 tokens and available on the top decentralized exchanges such as Binance, 1inchexchange and PancakeSwap. What is $BIFI? $BIFI is the native governance token of Beefy Finance. $BIFI Tokens can be staked on the Beefy platform to gain rewards and interest. A portion of the fees paid by anyone using Beefy’s yield optimization vaults are distributed to holders of $BIFI staked on the platform. Token holders also have a right to create and vote on proposals to the platform as part of its governance system. They can vote without un-staking their tokens. What makes Beefy Finance unique? There are lots of farms to choose from across several blockchains. Beefy automates and optimizes different investment strategies, allowing token holders to benefit from the upside of complex farming protocols. Users can request new vaults directly from Beefy’s developers and the time it takes to answer these requests is very low. What are yield farming and yield optimization? Yield farming is simply a way to make some interest with crypto holdings. A yield optimizer is an automated service that seeks to gain the maximum possible return on crypto-investments made through DeFi platforms. They work much more efficiently than attempting to maximize yield through manual means. Each yield optimization method on Beefy Finance has its own unique strategy for farming, which normally involves the reinvestment of crypto assets staked in liquidity pools. At the most simple level, it farms the rewards given from staked assets and reinvests them back into the liquidity pool for the user. What are Beefy vaults? Vaults are investment instruments that employ an optimized set of strategies for yield farming. They make use of automation to continually invest and reinvest deposited funds, which help to achieve high levels of compounded interest. Vaults are the core of the Beefy Finance ecosystem. In a Beefy vault, you earn more of the asset you stake, regardless of whether it’s a liquidity pool (LP) token or a single asset. Despite what the name 'vault' suggests, user funds are never locked on Beefy.Finance. Users can withdraw from a vault at any moment in time and Beefy does not own the funds staked in its vaults. What fees are incurred from using Beefy Finance? The performance fees are already built into the displayed APY of each vault and daily rate. Most vaults available on Beefy Finance take 4.5% of harvest rewards. The performance fee on users vault profits is largely distributed back to $BIFI stakers and is the main source of Beefy Finance's platform revenue: 3% is distributed back to $BIFI stakers, 0.5% is allocated to treasury, 0.5% to the strategist that developed the vault and 0.5% for the one calling the harvest function. Each vault has either a deposit or withdrawal fee of 0.1% or less, which is there to protect bad actors from abusing the vaults. This is shared with all other stakers in that specific vault. Users should also consider network transaction fees when adding or removing funds. These fees do not go to Beefy, but to the operators keeping the blockchain network up and running.
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 BIFI 兌換 AUD
A$600.928
|1 BIFI 兌換 GBP
￡296.7082
|1 BIFI 兌換 EUR
€360.5568
|1 BIFI 兌換 USD
$375.58
|1 BIFI 兌換 MYR
RM1,690.11
|1 BIFI 兌換 TRY
₺13,171.5906
|1 BIFI 兌換 JPY
¥58,932.2578
|1 BIFI 兌換 RUB
₽38,921.3554
|1 BIFI 兌換 INR
₹31,961.858
|1 BIFI 兌換 IDR
Rp6,157,048.1952
|1 BIFI 兌換 PHP
₱22,177.999
|1 BIFI 兌換 EGP
￡E.19,117.022
|1 BIFI 兌換 BRL
R$2,369.9098
|1 BIFI 兌換 CAD
C$537.0794
|1 BIFI 兌換 BDT
৳44,881.81
|1 BIFI 兌換 NGN
₦584,102.016
|1 BIFI 兌換 UAH
₴15,763.0926
|1 BIFI 兌換 VES
Bs18,779
|1 BIFI 兌換 PKR
Rs104,501.3792
|1 BIFI 兌換 KZT
₸196,326.9334
|1 BIFI 兌換 THB
฿12,961.2658
|1 BIFI 兌換 TWD
NT$12,251.4196
|1 BIFI 兌換 CHF
Fr334.2662
|1 BIFI 兌換 HKD
HK$2,918.2566
|1 BIFI 兌換 MAD
.د.م3,748.2884