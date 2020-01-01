Autonomous Secure Dollar（USSD）資訊

USSD is a censorship-free stablecoin that is fully backed by crypto. It is completely autonomous, over-collateralized, and anti-inflationary. USSD is a non-profit organization. Nobody can freeze tokens or manage the collateral. Open-source code that passed Hacken and Sherlock security audits with the highest scores. Collateral of USSD Stable coin contains 3 crypto assets (ETH, BTC and other stablecoins) in Arbitrum that will ensure maximum decentralization possible nowadays.