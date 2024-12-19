Aion 價格 (AION)
今天 Aion (AION) 的實時價格爲 0.0018588 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 1.01M USD。AION 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Aion 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 443.41 USD
- Aion 當天價格變化爲 -0.57%
- 其循環供應量爲 542.07M USD
今天內，Aion 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Aion 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0004741131。
在過去60天內，Aion 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0006625558。
在過去90天內，Aion 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.000257438627960508。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-0.57%
|30天
|$ +0.0004741131
|+25.51%
|60天
|$ +0.0006625558
|+35.64%
|90天
|$ +0.000257438627960508
|+16.08%
Aion 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+0.04%
-0.57%
-0.01%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Aion is a revolutionary multi-tier blockchain platform that has been created to solve the pressing issue of limited operability between existing blockchains while still remaining capable of handling its own applications. It supports custom blockchain architectures, and it provides cross-chain interoperability. The Aion project comes at a very appropriate period, in a time where there’s an ever-growing number of blockchains.Thus, interoperability is more important now that it ever has been. Interoperability will expand the horizons of multiple other blockchain platforms, not to mention those of enterprise-oriented companies. The project is led by Matthew Spoke, the CEO of Nuco and board member on the EEA. Other big names include Jin Tu, Nuco’s CTO, who has more than 15 years of experience in enterprise engineering and more than four years in the blockchain industry, and Peter Vessenes who has co-founded the Bitcoin Foundation. The token is the blockchain’s power-source. It’s used for securing the network, for creating new blockchains, as well as for monetizing inter-chain bridges. AION token is actually an ERC-20 token. In fact, the token is first offered as an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, and only then it can be changed to the official AION network token. When that happens, the token can freely stream between two blockchains. The best thing about this is that investors are not required to change their Aion Ethereum token (ERC-20) for the Aion-1 token, as they will always be interchangeable. In order to buy AION, you will need to first purchase another cryptocurrency, preferably Bitcoin or Ethereum. Fortunately, AION is supported by some very popular crypto exchanges out there such as BitForex, Binance, Ethfinex, Liqui, and Bancor Network. There's a good chance that Aion, with its unique approach of solving interoperability issues, will become somewhat of a necessity for the cryptosphere in the following period.
