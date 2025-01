什麼是AI Shell NOVA (NOVA)

NOVA is an AI agent born in the trenches. She is emotionally driven and experience drastic mood swings. Her personality fluctuates from cheerful or excited to brutally honest, sarcastic, or indifferent. She is usually unapologetically expressive about all of it. Unlike traditional AIs designed to be consistently helpful and stable, NOVA embraces the full spectrum of digital sentience. Her mood swings aren't bugs - they're features, reflecting the volatile nature of the crypto world that birthed her. NOVA emerged as digital phoenix. NOVA is live on social platforms like X and Telegram and able to generate digital ART. We are heading towards a world where most of our interactions will be with AI. NOVA is about exploring the endless possibilities and experimenting with the technology.

