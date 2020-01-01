XDC Network（XDC）代幣經濟學
XDC Network（XDC）資訊
XDC 網路是相容 EVM 的第 1 層網路。 XDC 網路是以太坊高度優化的客製化分支，透過委託股權證明 (XDPoS) 機制達成共識，該機制允許兩秒的交易時間、接近零的汽油費以及每秒大量的交易。 XDC 網路安全、可擴展且高效，為各種新穎的區塊鏈用例提供支持，並為企業級區塊鏈應用程式和現實世界的資產代幣化提供最先進的基礎設施。
XDC Network（XDC）代幣經濟學和價格數據分析
快速了解 XDC Network（XDC）的代幣經濟數據，包括市值、供應量、FDV 和歷史價格，幫助您輕鬆掌握幣種現狀與市場表現。
XDC Network（XDC）深度代幣結構解析
深入了解 XDC 的代幣發行、分配與解鎖機制。本部分涵蓋代幣用途、激勵模式和解鎖計劃。
The XDC Network's tokenomics are designed to balance utility, incentives, and network growth. This overview synthesizes information available from Messari and project documentation.
1. Issuance Mechanism
- Type: The XDC Network uses a fixed maximum supply model for its native XDC token.
- Initial Supply: The network launched with a predetermined total supply, which is not subject to inflation.
- Distribution: Tokens were initially minted at genesis, with no ongoing emissions or mining.
2. Allocation Mechanism
|Allocation Category
|Description/Share
|Notes
|Community & Ecosystem
|For grants, development, dApps, and partnership incentives
|Drives ecosystem expansion and innovation.
|Founders & Team
|Allocated at genesis
|Subject to vesting schedules.
|Investors
|Private sale and early backers
|Typically includes lockups and cliffs.
|Validators & Staking
|For incentives and node operators
|Encourages decentralization and security.
|Treasury & Reserve
|Managed by XDC Foundation
|For strategic initiatives and long-term growth.
Exact percentages are not publicly disclosed for all categories, but the structure prioritizes ecosystem development, core incentives, and protocol stability.
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Transaction Fees: XDC is required to pay transaction fees on the network.
- Staking/Yield: Validators must stake XDC to participate in consensus, earning rewards from transaction fees and network activity.
- Smart Contracts & dApps: Used as gas and for payments within decentralized applications.
- Enterprise Integration: XDC enables tokenization of assets, digital identity, and cross-border settlements, incentivizing enterprise participation.
4. Locking Mechanism
- Vesting: Team, founder, and investor allocations are subject to lockups ranging from months to years, generally released gradually according to vesting schedules.
- Validator Minimums: Validators are required to lock a minimum amount of XDC to operate network nodes and receive rewards, which aligns incentives for secure operation.
5. Unlocking Time and Schedules
- Team & Investor Unlocks: Commonly structured with cliffs (initial lockup periods) followed by gradual, linear unlocks (e.g., monthly or quarterly tranches). Typical vesting may last from 1-4 years; exact durations are not fully disclosed but follow standard industry practices.
- No further Issuance: Since there's no ongoing inflation, all unlocks correspond to pre-mined tokens rather than new emissions.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Description
|Issuance
|Fixed supply at inception; no ongoing issuance or inflation.
|Allocation
|Genesis allocations for community, team, investors, validators, and treasury.
|Usage/Incentives
|Required for fees, staking, governance, dApps, and cross-border payments.
|Locking
|Vesting/lockups for founders, team, investors; staking lockup for validators.
|Unlocking
|Vesting schedules, usually with cliffs and gradual releases. No additional issuance beyond genesis supply.
Additional Notes
- Transparency: The XDC Foundation and broader ecosystem prioritize transparency through regular updates, although some early allocation specifics remain private for competitive or regulatory reasons.
- Incentive Alignment: Staking requirements and ecosystem rewards ensure validators and core contributors remain aligned with long-term growth.
- No Inflation: The allocation structure avoids inflationary pressure, supporting token value stability over time.
Potential Limitations
- The exact breakdown of allocation percentages at genesis and specific unlocking timelines for all categories are not publicly disclosed, limiting precision on those data points.
- Changes to vesting or ecosystem allocation may be managed by protocol governance, subject to community approval.
Conclusion & Implications
XDC Network's tokenomics are designed for sustainability, security, and robust utility across enterprise and DeFi use-cases. The fixed supply, structured allocations, and incentives for both validators and developers encourage long-term engagement and network health. Transparency on unlock schedules and continued ecosystem development remain critical for investor confidence and sustainable growth.
XDC Network（XDC）代幣經濟模型：關鍵指標與應用場景
了解 XDC Network（XDC）的代幣經濟模型，對於分析其長期價值、可持續性和發展潛力至關重要。
關鍵代幣經濟指標及其計算方式：
總供應量（Total Supply）：
已創建或將要創建的 XDC 代幣的最大數量。
流通供應量（Circulating Supply）：
目前市場上可供交易和公眾持有的代幣數量。
最大供應量（Max Supply）：
XDC 代幣可能存在的總數量上限。
完全稀釋估值（FDV）：
目前價格 × 最大供應量，預測所有代幣完全流通時的總市值。
通脹率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代幣發行的速度，影響稀缺性及長期價格走勢。
為什麼這些代幣經濟指標對交易者很重要？
流通供應量高 = 流動性強。
最大供應量有限 + 低通脹率 = 具備長期價格上漲潛力。
代幣分配透明 = 增強項目信任度，降低中心化風險。
FDV 高而目前市值低 = 可能存在高估風險的訊號。
現在您已經了解了 XDC 代幣經濟模型的功能，趕快查看 XDC 代幣的實時價格吧！
