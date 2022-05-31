OP（OP）代幣經濟學
OP（OP）資訊
以太坊的第二層擴展解決方案 Optimism 為 Token House 引入了其新的治理令牌 OP，這是構成協議新治理系統 Optimism Collective 的兩個中心之一。網絡的早期用戶將有機會在 2022 年第二季度獲得 OP 空投，佔資產總供應量的 5%。
OP（OP）代幣經濟學和價格數據分析
快速了解 OP（OP）的代幣經濟數據，包括市值、供應量、FDV 和歷史價格，幫助您輕鬆掌握幣種現狀與市場表現。
OP（OP）深度代幣結構解析
深入了解 OP 的代幣發行、分配與解鎖機制。本部分涵蓋代幣用途、激勵模式和解鎖計劃。
1. Issuance Mechanism
- Initial Supply & Design:
Optimism’s OP token launched with an initial supply of 4,294,967,296 OP tokens (a 32-bit integer, symbolizing a nod to computer science). OP is an ERC-20 token natively deployed on OP Mainnet since May 31, 2022.
- Inflation:
The OP token incorporates a 2% annual inflation rate following its genesis supply. Any changes to the inflation schedule or supply must be approved via governance proposals.
2. Allocation Mechanism
Detailed Breakdown
|Allocation Category
|% of Total Supply
|Purpose
|Ecosystem Fund
|25% (~1.07B OP)
|Stimulate ecosystem growth:
|- Governance Fund
|5.4%
|Project/community incentives (ongoing program)
|- Partner Fund
|5.4%
|Strategic partnerships
|- Seed Fund
|5%
|Early-stage project funding
|- Unallocated/Reserves
|~8.2%
|Future programs
|Airdrops
|19% (~816M OP)
|User rewards: 5% initial airdrop + 14% for future
|Core Contributors
|19%
|Founders, team, and core developers
|Investors ("Sugar Xaddies")
|17%
|Financial backers
|Retroactive Public Goods Fund
|20% (~859M OP)
|RetroPGF, public goods funding via Citizens’ House
- Airdrop Details:
The first airdrop distributed 5% of supply to users, governance participants, and builders, according to on-chain and off-chain criteria that rewarded historical use, voting, and ecosystem contributions. Subsequent airdrops are planned and retain flexibility for governance-defined eligibility.
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanisms
- Governance:
OP is the principal governance asset—holders form the "Token House" (half of the Optimism Collective's bicameral system), empowered to vote on network upgrades, funding, budget allocations (including incentives and grants), and more.
- Delegation: OP holders may delegate their tokens to others for voting efficiency.
- Ecosystem Incentives:
The OP token is used to fund projects, protocol development, and liquidity mining programs designed to bootstrap adoption and activity. Notably, the bulk of incentive disbursements occur via:
- Governance Fund: Ongoing support for developers and communities.
- Liquidity Mining: A major early focus, responsible for the largest share of distributed incentives, fostering rapid TVL and user growth.
- Development Grants, Airdrops, Partnerships: Targeted programs driving diverse engagement.
- RetroPGF (Retroactive Public Goods Funding):
- Unique to Optimism, RetroPGF rewards ecosystem builders and public goods contributors after proven impact, funded by sequencer revenues and dedicated token allocations, and voted on by the Citizens' House.
- Sequencer Expansion:
Revenues generated by the network’s transaction sequencing will ultimately be distributed to ecosystem contributors as the sequencer set becomes more decentralized.
Incentive Model Impact
- Incentivized users (from airdrops or mining campaigns) demonstrate higher engagement and retention.
- Disbursements via RetroPGF rounds (e.g., RetroPGF 4-6) have distributed tens of millions of OP to hundreds of participants, rewarding tangible onchain contributions.
4. Lock-Up and Vesting Mechanisms
- Core Contributors/Investors:
These allocations (19% and 17% of supply, respectively) were subject to a one-year lock-up post-launch (i.e., until May 31, 2023), transitioning into linear vesting over subsequent years. Vesting for these groups ensures a gradual introduction to the circulating supply—reducing early selling pressure and aligning long-term interests.
- Community Allocations:
Airdrop allocations are generally distributed with little or no lockup, fostering community engagement from the outset.
- Ecosystem Fund & RetroPGF:
These allocations are unlocked on a rolling basis, largely programmatically or at the discretion of governance, with varying schedules depending on campaign structure.
- Scheduled Unlocking:
The overall tokenomics anticipate that most non-circulating supply allocated to founders, contributors, and investors will be fully unlocked by ~4 years post-launch. Community/retro-funding portions show a front-loaded unlocking as public goods rounds and ecosystem incentives ramp up.
Supply Trends (as of June 2025)
- Total Supply: 4.295 billion OP
- Circulating Supply: ~1.715 billion OP
- Indicates a substantial portion remains vested or reserved for long-term alignment.
5. Unlocking Schedules & Timeframes
- Aggregated Schedule:
- User airdrop allocations were heavily front-loaded (Year 0–1).
- Core contributor and investor allocations vest linearly post one-year cliff (Year 1–4).
- Ecosystem and public good allocations ramp progressively, with full unlock targeting Year 4.
- Specifics:
- For a visual, the cumulative unlocked supply for core contributors, investors, ecosystem, and airdrops grows steadily each year, with community allocations (Ecosystem Fund + RetroPGF) ultimately being the largest unlocked share by the end of Year 4.
- Detailed vesting schedules for each allocation are governed by the foundation and published for transparency.
6. Nuances, Governance Evolution, and Ecosystem Philosophy
- Dynamic Incentive Alignment:
The OP token’s economic model is intentionally designed for adaptive governance and sustainability, supporting:
- Long-term ecosystem growth
- Continuous public goods funding (a first among major L2s)
- Progressive decentralization (future sequencer rewards, evolving council frameworks)
- Risks & Forward-Looking Considerations:
- Unlocking events for investors/team are ongoing, so monitoring future unlocks is critical for market participants.
- Competition from other L2s (Arbitrum, zk-rollup tech) and reliance on healthy governance participation are systemic risks.
- The inflation component is modest, but any future changes must pass governance, adding an additional degree of economic flexibility—or unpredictability.
Conclusion
Optimism’s OP token economic design balances distribution to core stakeholders, ecosystem bootstrapping, and experimental incentive systems like RetroPGF. The aim is not just network growth and TVL, but also sustainable, public-goods-oriented value creation. With a gradual and transparent unlocking schedule, active governance, and unique mechanisms for rewarding impact, Optimism stands out among L2s for its multifaceted tokenomics and emphasis on long-term community ownership and innovation.
Key Takeaway:
Optimism’s token economics are engineered to bootstrap ecosystem growth, reward both early and future contributors, and institutionalize public goods funding, all under an evolving, governance-centric model. Regular unlocks and adaptive incentives require vigilant monitoring for investors—but also offer a transparent, mission-driven growth roadmap.
OP（OP）代幣經濟模型：關鍵指標與應用場景
了解 OP（OP）的代幣經濟模型，對於分析其長期價值、可持續性和發展潛力至關重要。
關鍵代幣經濟指標及其計算方式：
總供應量（Total Supply）：
已創建或將要創建的 OP 代幣的最大數量。
流通供應量（Circulating Supply）：
目前市場上可供交易和公眾持有的代幣數量。
最大供應量（Max Supply）：
OP 代幣可能存在的總數量上限。
完全稀釋估值（FDV）：
目前價格 × 最大供應量，預測所有代幣完全流通時的總市值。
通脹率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代幣發行的速度，影響稀缺性及長期價格走勢。
為什麼這些代幣經濟指標對交易者很重要？
流通供應量高 = 流動性強。
最大供應量有限 + 低通脹率 = 具備長期價格上漲潛力。
代幣分配透明 = 增強項目信任度，降低中心化風險。
FDV 高而目前市值低 = 可能存在高估風險的訊號。
現在您已經了解了 OP 代幣經濟模型的功能，趕快查看 OP 代幣的實時價格吧！
如何購買 OP
想將 OP（OP）添加到您的投資組合中嗎？MEXC 提供多種購買 OP 的方式，包括信用卡、銀行轉帳和點對點交易。無論您是新手還是專業用戶，MEXC 都能讓您輕鬆、安全地購買加密貨幣。
OP（OP）價格歷史
分析 OP 的價格歷史有助於用戶了解過去的市場走勢、關鍵支撐/阻力位以及波動模式。無論是追蹤歷史最高價，還是識別趨勢，歷史數據都是價格預測和技術分析的重要組成部分。
OP 價格預測
想知道 OP 的未來走勢嗎？我們的 OP 價格預測頁面結合市場情緒、歷史趨勢和技術指標，為您提供前瞻性的觀點。
為什麼選擇 MEXC？
MEXC 是全球領先的加密貨幣交易所，深受全球數百萬用戶信賴。無論您是新手還是資深交易者，MEXC 都是您進入加密世界的最便捷途徑。
免責聲明
代幣經濟數據來自第三方。MEXC 不保證其準確性。請在做出任何投資決策前自行審慎評估。