TONCOIN（TON）代幣經濟學
TONCOIN（TON）資訊
Apart from processing millions of transactions per second, TON blockchain-based ecosystem has all the chances to give rise to a genuine Web3.0 Internet with decentralized storage, anonymous network, DNS, instant payments and various decentralized services.
TONCOIN（TON）代幣經濟學和價格數據分析
快速了解 TONCOIN（TON）的代幣經濟數據，包括市值、供應量、FDV 和歷史價格，幫助您輕鬆掌握幣種現狀與市場表現。
TONCOIN（TON）深度代幣結構解析
深入了解 TON 的代幣發行、分配與解鎖機制。本部分涵蓋代幣用途、激勵模式和解鎖計劃。
Overview
Toncoin (TON) is the native token of The Open Network (TON), a decentralized blockchain platform designed for scalability and high throughput. The token economics of Toncoin are shaped by its issuance, allocation, usage, incentive mechanisms, and evolving deflationary features. Below is a comprehensive breakdown based on the latest available data.
Issuance Mechanism
- Initial Supply: TON launched with an initial supply of 5.00 billion tokens.
- Pre-mine & POW Givers: In June 2020, 4.92 billion TON (~96.66% of the total supply) were pre-mined and allocated to 20 "Proof-of-Work (POW) Givers" smart contracts. These were depleted by June 2022.
- Ongoing Issuance: TON has a 0.60% annual inflation rate. New tokens are minted as block rewards for validators.
- Block Subsidies: 1.7 TON per masterchain block, 1 TON per basechain block.
- Validator Reward Pool: ~40,000 TON per validation cycle (<0.01% of total supply).
Allocation Mechanism
- No Official Public Breakdown: There is no officially disclosed, detailed allocation breakdown from the TON Foundation or Telegram Messenger Inc.
- Current Distribution (as of Nov. 22, 2023):
- Circulating Supply: ~3.45 billion TON (~69% of total supply)
- Top 10 wallets: ~3.14 billion TON (~62.8% of total supply)
- Staked: ~457.3 million TON (~8.98% of total supply) across ~339 validators
- Historical Mining: Early distribution was via mining from POW Givers, now depleted.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
|Mechanism
|Description
|Transaction Fees
|TON is used to pay gas fees for all network transactions, including storage and computation.
|Staking
|Users can stake TON to become validators (min. 300,000 TON) or nominators (min. 10,000 TON).
|Validator Rewards
|Validators/nominators earn rewards from transaction fees and new token issuance.
|Governance
|TON holders can vote on onchain proposals via the governance portal.
|Medium of Exchange
|Used for payments within the TON ecosystem.
- Deflationary Mechanism: Since June 2023, 50% of all transaction and storage fees are burned, reducing circulating supply over time.
- "Black Hole" Mechanism: Any TON sent to a specific address is destroyed, supporting future deflationary strategies.
Locking and Vesting Mechanisms
- Staking Lock: Tokens staked for validator/nominator roles are locked for the duration of the validation cycle (~18 hours).
- Locker Smart Contract: Users can voluntarily lock TON for extended periods and receive rewards for doing so.
- Vesting Wallet Toolkit: Available for teams and contributors to manage vesting schedules.
- No Universal Lockup: There is no network-wide lockup or vesting for all tokens; mechanisms are opt-in or role-specific.
Unlocking Time
- POW Givers: All tokens from the initial POW Givers were distributed by June 2022.
- Staking: Unstaking is possible after the end of each validation cycle.
- Locker/Vesting: Unlocking depends on the terms set in the smart contract or vesting agreement.
Tokenomics Table
|Aspect
|Details
|Initial Supply
|5.00 billion TON
|Current Supply
|~5.09 billion TON (as of Nov. 2023, due to inflation)
|Inflation Rate
|0.60% annually
|Distribution
|Pre-mined, POW Givers, ongoing validator rewards
|Staking Requirement
|300,000 TON (validator), 10,000 TON (nominator)
|Deflationary Feature
|50% of transaction/storage fees burned since June 2023
|Locking Mechanisms
|Staking, voluntary locker contracts, vesting wallets
|Unlocking
|End of validation cycle (staking), contract-specific (locker/vesting)
|Governance
|Onchain voting, DAO Spaces, TEP proposals
|Usage
|Gas fees, staking, governance, payments, ecosystem utility
Additional Notes
- No Claims on Profits: TON does not confer rights to capital, profits, or legal claims in the TON Foundation.
- Governance: Voting power can be weighted by balance or "one wallet, one vote." Proposals require validator approval.
Summary
Toncoin's token economics are characterized by a hybrid of inflationary issuance (for validator rewards) and deflationary mechanisms (fee burning), with flexible staking and locking options. The network's design encourages active participation through staking, governance, and ecosystem utility, while the burn mechanism aims to counterbalance inflation and support long-term value.
For the most up-to-date statistics and burn metrics, users can visit the TonStat website.
TONCOIN（TON）代幣經濟模型：關鍵指標與應用場景
了解 TONCOIN（TON）的代幣經濟模型，對於分析其長期價值、可持續性和發展潛力至關重要。
關鍵代幣經濟指標及其計算方式：
總供應量（Total Supply）：
已創建或將要創建的 TON 代幣的最大數量。
流通供應量（Circulating Supply）：
目前市場上可供交易和公眾持有的代幣數量。
最大供應量（Max Supply）：
TON 代幣可能存在的總數量上限。
完全稀釋估值（FDV）：
目前價格 × 最大供應量，預測所有代幣完全流通時的總市值。
通脹率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代幣發行的速度，影響稀缺性及長期價格走勢。
為什麼這些代幣經濟指標對交易者很重要？
流通供應量高 = 流動性強。
最大供應量有限 + 低通脹率 = 具備長期價格上漲潛力。
代幣分配透明 = 增強項目信任度，降低中心化風險。
FDV 高而目前市值低 = 可能存在高估風險的訊號。
現在您已經了解了 TON 代幣經濟模型的功能，趕快查看 TON 代幣的實時價格吧！
如何購買 TON
想將 TONCOIN（TON）添加到您的投資組合中嗎？MEXC 提供多種購買 TON 的方式，包括信用卡、銀行轉帳和點對點交易。無論您是新手還是專業用戶，MEXC 都能讓您輕鬆、安全地購買加密貨幣。
TONCOIN（TON）價格歷史
分析 TON 的價格歷史有助於用戶了解過去的市場走勢、關鍵支撐/阻力位以及波動模式。無論是追蹤歷史最高價，還是識別趨勢，歷史數據都是價格預測和技術分析的重要組成部分。
TON 價格預測
想知道 TON 的未來走勢嗎？我們的 TON 價格預測頁面結合市場情緒、歷史趨勢和技術指標，為您提供前瞻性的觀點。
為什麼選擇 MEXC？
MEXC 是全球領先的加密貨幣交易所，深受全球數百萬用戶信賴。無論您是新手還是資深交易者，MEXC 都是您進入加密世界的最便捷途徑。
免責聲明
代幣經濟數據來自第三方。MEXC 不保證其準確性。請在做出任何投資決策前自行審慎評估。