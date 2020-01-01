The AI Prophecy（ACT）代幣經濟學
ACT 是一種模因幣。
Issuance Mechanism
- Initial Supply: The Acet (ACT) token started with an initial supply of zero. Tokens are created through a smart contract by those who wish to hold them, requiring participants to provide valuable assets to the creation contract. This mechanism ensures that every ACT token is backed by value at the point of creation, making each token inherently valuable.
- Ongoing Issuance: There is no evidence of a fixed or scheduled emission rate; instead, issuance is demand-driven and occurs as users interact with the smart contract to mint new tokens.
Allocation Mechanism
- Decentralized Creation: All tokens are minted by users who contribute assets to the smart contract. There is no centralized allocation or pre-mine; the distribution is entirely determined by user participation in the creation process.
- No Traditional Allocation Table: Unlike many projects, there is no explicit allocation breakdown for team, investors, or ecosystem funds. The entire supply is user-generated.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Utility: ACT tokens are used within the Acet ecosystem for various purposes, including participation in the "Warriors Club," auctions, voting on governance proposals, and engaging in e-sports tournaments and other community-driven activities.
- Incentives: Users are incentivized to mint and hold ACT tokens to access exclusive features, participate in governance, and potentially benefit from the growth of the ecosystem. The value proposition is tied to the utility and community engagement rather than direct financial rewards or staking yields.
Locking Mechanism
- No Explicit Locking: There is no evidence of a formal token locking or vesting mechanism. Since tokens are minted on demand and not pre-allocated, there is no need for lockups or vesting schedules for team or investors.
- User-Controlled: Any locking or holding period is at the discretion of the individual user, based on their participation in the ecosystem and personal strategy.
Unlocking Time
- Immediate Liquidity: Since there are no lockups, tokens are liquid and transferable immediately upon minting. There is no scheduled unlocking event or vesting timeline.
Summary Table
|Aspect
|Details
|Issuance
|Minted on demand via smart contract; initial supply = 0
|Allocation
|100% user-generated; no pre-mine, team, or investor allocation
|Usage
|Governance, auctions, e-sports, community activities
|Incentives
|Access to features, governance participation, community engagement
|Locking
|None; tokens are liquid upon creation
|Unlocking
|Not applicable; no vesting or lockup
Additional Notes
- Transparency: The ACT token contract and its creation mechanism are publicly auditable, with audits conducted by Certik and PeckShield.
- Community Focus: The design emphasizes decentralization and community ownership, with all value and supply determined by user participation.
For further details, you can review the official Acet whitepaper and explore the Acet Gitbook for up-to-date documentation.
關鍵代幣經濟指標及其計算方式：
總供應量（Total Supply）：
已創建或將要創建的 ACT 代幣的最大數量。
流通供應量（Circulating Supply）：
目前市場上可供交易和公眾持有的代幣數量。
最大供應量（Max Supply）：
ACT 代幣可能存在的總數量上限。
完全稀釋估值（FDV）：
目前價格 × 最大供應量，預測所有代幣完全流通時的總市值。
通脹率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代幣發行的速度，影響稀缺性及長期價格走勢。
為什麼這些代幣經濟指標對交易者很重要？
流通供應量高 = 流動性強。
最大供應量有限 + 低通脹率 = 具備長期價格上漲潛力。
代幣分配透明 = 增強項目信任度，降低中心化風險。
FDV 高而目前市值低 = 可能存在高估風險的訊號。
現在您已經了解了 ACT 代幣經濟模型的功能
