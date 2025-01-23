4Chan 價格 (4CHAN)
今天 4Chan (4CHAN) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。4CHAN 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
4Chan 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 199.58K USD
- 4Chan 當天價格變化爲 -7.16%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 4CHAN兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 4CHAN 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，4Chan 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，4Chan 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，4Chan 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，4Chan 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-7.16%
|30天
|$ 0
|-2.54%
|60天
|$ 0
|-42.76%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
4Chan 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.63%
-7.16%
-17.84%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
$4CHAN is a meme token on the Ethereum Network. 4ChanToken represents a global crypto community that pays homage to the memetic powerhouses of the internet as Pepe, Doge, Shib and all major memes inventor combining them all into one super meme token that is $4CHAN. At its core, 4ChanToken embodies the untamed spirit of the notorious 4chan imageboard, where iconic memes are born, nurtured, and unleashed upon the world. With an unyielding spirit of irreverence and a touch of mischief, $4CHAN has emerged as the darling of meme enthusiasts, internet dwellers, and crypto aficionados alike. The foundation of 4ChanToken lies in its community. We’ve harnessed the chaotic energy of this digital realm to create a currency that celebrates the power of memetic expression, empowering users to engage in a truly unique and decentralized economy. As a passionate supporter, you’ll join a vibrant ecosystem where dank memes and viral sensations are the lifeblood of commerce. 4ChanToken is more than just a digital currency – it’s the place where memes are born. The ultimate playground for memelords and crypto degens. Based on the simplicity of holdrs/volume operating a store of value. The identification of this value is best described as 'digital gold'. That $4chan can ultimately represent a superior store of value relative to all other forms of memecoins by embodying all memes in one token as the factual birthplace of all popular memes.
