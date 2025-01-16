ZerePy 价格 (ZEREPY)
今天 ZerePy (ZEREPY) 的实时价格为 0.00141408 USD。目前其市值为 $ 1.41M USD。ZEREPY 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
ZerePy 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 108.58K USD
- ZerePy 当天价格变化为 +13.14%
- 其循环供应量为 999.96M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 ZEREPY兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 ZEREPY 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，ZerePy 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.00016426。
在过去30天内，ZerePy 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，ZerePy 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，ZerePy 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00016426
|+13.14%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
ZerePy 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+5.84%
+13.14%
-14.62%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
ZerePy is a cutting-edge framework designed to empower developers and the community in building, deploying, and managing intelligent agents. Rooted in the principles of decentralization, ZerePy bridges the gap between innovative artificial intelligence and blockchain technology. The framework's flexibility and forward-thinking design make it an essential tool for leveraging AI agents to interact seamlessly on-chain and off-chain. At its core, ZerePy provides an intuitive and developer-friendly platform for creating agents that can perform diverse tasks while integrating with the blockchain ecosystem. By utilizing ZerePy, developers gain access to a wide range of tools and resources that simplify the agent-building process, from UI/UX enhancements to robust APIs. The framework supports efficient workflows, allowing users to design, test, and deploy agents with minimal friction. One of the standout features of ZerePy is its ability to funnel value directly back to $ZEREBRO, the native token driving the ecosystem. This unique mechanism ensures that the growth and utility of the framework contribute directly to the broader ZerePy community. As more agents are developed and adopted, the ecosystem becomes increasingly robust, creating a cycle of innovation and reward for all participants. ZerePy is designed with scalability and adaptability in mind. It supports the seamless integration of both in-house and external machine learning models, enabling agents to perform complex tasks with precision. This includes accessing real-time data, automating processes, and executing actions across various domains, whether on-chain (e.g., smart contracts and DeFi interactions) or off-chain (e.g., external API calls). While ZerePy is still in its early stages, its development roadmap is ambitious. The community plays a vital role in shaping its capabilities, contributing ideas, feedback, and technical expertise. As the framework evolves, agents built with ZerePy will gain the ability to perform increasingly sophisticated actions, opening up new possibilities for decentralized applications, data-driven decision-making, and AI-powered automation. With its innovative design, strong community focus, and commitment to decentralization, ZerePy is poised to become a foundational layer in the AI and blockchain space. Whether you’re a developer, enthusiast, or investor, ZerePy represents an exciting opportunity to be part of the future of intelligent agents and decentralized ecosystems.
|1 ZEREPY 兑换 AUD
A$0.002262528
|1 ZEREPY 兑换 GBP
￡0.0011454048
|1 ZEREPY 兑换 EUR
€0.0013716576
|1 ZEREPY 兑换 USD
$0.00141408
