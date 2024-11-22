XENOMORPH 价格 (XENO)
今天 XENOMORPH (XENO) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 61.75K USD。XENO 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
XENOMORPH 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 13.38K USD
- XENOMORPH 当天价格变化为 +20.34%
- 其循环供应量为 998.66M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 XENO兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 XENO 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，XENOMORPH 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，XENOMORPH 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，XENOMORPH 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，XENOMORPH 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+20.34%
|30天
|$ 0
|-64.23%
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
XENOMORPH 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+3.79%
+20.34%
+33.30%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Xeno Launched on 22/11/2024 by a team based in Singapore, Xeno is an innovative Web3 project exploring the intersection of artificial intelligence, biotechnology, and space exploration through an AI-driven art and research platform built on Solana. The project challenges conventional narratives of space exploration by reimagining how enhanced biological systems might pioneer interstellar discovery. Xeno operates at the convergence of Decentralized Science (DeSci), artificial intelligence, and speculative biology. The platform leverages advanced machine learning algorithms to simulate accelerated evolutionary scenarios, focusing on how organisms might adapt and thrive in extreme extraterrestrial environments. By combining AI-generated art, computational biology, and blockchain technology, Xeno creates a unique ecosystem for exploring theoretical bio-adaptation mechanisms. Core Project Components: AI-powered evolutionary simulation models Generative art representing biological adaptation scenarios Blockchain-based research collaboration framework Smart nanomachine design conceptualizations Speculative deep space exploration narratives The project's philosophical underpinning challenges the anthropocentric view of space exploration. Instead of viewing humans as the primary agents of interstellar discovery, Xeno proposes a paradigm where enhanced biological systems—augmented by artificial intelligence—might serve as pioneering explorers. This approach reimagines evolution as a dynamic, technologically mediated process capable of transcending current biological limitations. Technological Infrastructure: By bridging art, science, and blockchain technology, Xeno creates a novel framework for understanding potential future trajectories of biological innovation and space exploration. The project invites participants to reimagine the boundaries between natural systems, technological intervention, and interstellar potential.
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 XENO 兑换 AUD
A$--
|1 XENO 兑换 GBP
￡--
|1 XENO 兑换 EUR
€--
|1 XENO 兑换 USD
$--
|1 XENO 兑换 MYR
RM--
|1 XENO 兑换 TRY
₺--
|1 XENO 兑换 JPY
¥--
|1 XENO 兑换 RUB
₽--
|1 XENO 兑换 INR
₹--
|1 XENO 兑换 IDR
Rp--
|1 XENO 兑换 PHP
₱--
|1 XENO 兑换 EGP
￡E.--
|1 XENO 兑换 BRL
R$--
|1 XENO 兑换 CAD
C$--
|1 XENO 兑换 BDT
৳--
|1 XENO 兑换 NGN
₦--
|1 XENO 兑换 UAH
₴--
|1 XENO 兑换 VES
Bs--
|1 XENO 兑换 PKR
Rs--
|1 XENO 兑换 KZT
₸--
|1 XENO 兑换 THB
฿--
|1 XENO 兑换 TWD
NT$--
|1 XENO 兑换 CHF
Fr--
|1 XENO 兑换 HKD
HK$--
|1 XENO 兑换 MAD
.د.م--