SYLVI AGENT 价格 (SYLVIAI)
今天 SYLVI AGENT (SYLVIAI) 的实时价格为 0.00180817 USD。目前其市值为 $ 1.81M USD。SYLVIAI 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
SYLVI AGENT 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 1.03M USD
- SYLVI AGENT 当天价格变化为 +25.47%
- 其循环供应量为 999.99M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 SYLVIAI兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 SYLVIAI 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，SYLVI AGENT 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.000367。
在过去30天内，SYLVI AGENT 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，SYLVI AGENT 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，SYLVI AGENT 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.000367
|+25.47%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
SYLVI AGENT 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-3.45%
+25.47%
--
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Sylvi is an advanced agent providing concise, data-driven insights on crypto markets using ''Fact Engine''. Sylvi is an advance agent that delivers short, data-driven insights about various topics, especially crypto markets and financial events. It scans social channels (like Twitter/X, Telegram, Discord, etc.), detects trends, and posts responses within their character limits. Narrative Analysis: Uses AI models to interpret market sentiment, chart data, and user discussions. Fact Checking: Integrates an internal mechanism (or a separate “Fact Engine”) to evaluate credibility of news or claims. Chart Updates: Provides brief, symbol-based insights, such as ↑↑, ↓↓ to show possible up or down trends. - Key Abilities Social Listening: Monitors mentions, keywords, and hashtags in near real-time. Market Insights: Quickly summarizes technical analysis (e.g., potential support/resistance levels). Alerting: Notifies users of big market changes or suspicious rumors flagged by the verification system. Simple Deployment: Users can configure Sylvi Agent with minimal technical knowledge if they use the no-code builder. Typical Use Cases Crypto Traders: Receive short-term signals or warnings about liquidity changes. Brand Owners: Track brand mentions and respond swiftly. Influencers: Publish curated news or share relevant content with followers. General Enthusiasts: Stay informed without manually filtering multiple news feeds.
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 SYLVIAI 兑换 AUD
A$0.002893072
|1 SYLVIAI 兑换 GBP
￡0.0014646177
|1 SYLVIAI 兑换 EUR
€0.0017358432
|1 SYLVIAI 兑换 USD
$0.00180817
|1 SYLVIAI 兑换 MYR
RM0.0080825199
|1 SYLVIAI 兑换 TRY
₺0.0643889337
|1 SYLVIAI 兑换 JPY
¥0.2812065984
|1 SYLVIAI 兑换 RUB
₽0.1833665197
|1 SYLVIAI 兑换 INR
₹0.1563705416
|1 SYLVIAI 兑换 IDR
Rp29.6421264048
|1 SYLVIAI 兑换 PHP
₱0.1056332914
|1 SYLVIAI 兑换 EGP
￡E.0.0909871144
|1 SYLVIAI 兑换 BRL
R$0.0109032651
|1 SYLVIAI 兑换 CAD
C$0.0026037648
|1 SYLVIAI 兑换 BDT
৳0.2204701681
|1 SYLVIAI 兑换 NGN
₦2.8077082943
|1 SYLVIAI 兑换 UAH
₴0.0763590191
|1 SYLVIAI 兑换 VES
Bs0.09764118
|1 SYLVIAI 兑换 PKR
Rs0.5042262862
|1 SYLVIAI 兑换 KZT
₸0.959234185
|1 SYLVIAI 兑换 THB
฿0.0614958617
|1 SYLVIAI 兑换 TWD
NT$0.0591633224
|1 SYLVIAI 兑换 CHF
Fr0.001627353
|1 SYLVIAI 兑换 HKD
HK$0.0140675626
|1 SYLVIAI 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.0181178634