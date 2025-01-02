SwissBorg 价格 (BORG)
今天 SwissBorg (BORG) 的实时价格为 0.367802 USD。目前其市值为 $ 361.51M USD。BORG 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
SwissBorg 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 1.30M USD
- SwissBorg 当天价格变化为 +6.64%
- 其循环供应量为 983.46M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 BORG兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 BORG 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，SwissBorg 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.02289826。
在过去30天内，SwissBorg 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0223825539。
在过去60天内，SwissBorg 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.5077382292。
在过去90天内，SwissBorg 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.1948750204622854。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.02289826
|+6.64%
|30天
|$ -0.0223825539
|-6.08%
|60天
|$ +0.5077382292
|+138.05%
|90天
|$ +0.1948750204622854
|+112.69%
SwissBorg 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.34%
+6.64%
+7.18%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
What is SwissBorg? SwissBorg’s flagship product is an all-encompassing crypto management app for retail users. It enables them to on & off ramp, exchange crypto and fiat, earn yield, buy bundles of crypto and access its launchpad investment opportunities. SwissBorg started in the ICO era of 2017 and has over 1 million registered users as of 2024. The app’s products range from on/off ramp, CEX & DEX aggregator (MEX), staking and other passive income opportunities (Earn), cryptocurrency bundles (Thematics), and a launchpad & one-time opportunities (Alpha Early Deals) and more. SwissBorg users are also entitled to airdrops if they happen as it’s one the few centralised entities redistributing them directly to their users. What is BORG? BORG is essential to the SwissBorg experience as it unlocks additional utilities in the app. The more BORG users hold in the app, the more benefits they can unlock either through Premium Tiers or ad-hoc campaigns. Benefits include lower exchange fees, higher allocation in launchpads, higher yield on Earn strategies and increased voting power in referendums proposed by SwissBorg. When was SwissBorg Founded? The project was launched in Switzerland in 2017 and the ICO lasted from Dec 7th, 2017 to January 10th, 2018 where $50 million was raised to kickstart the project. In Q1 2023 SwissBorg performed a Series A, where 16,660 big and small individual investors raised a total of over 21 million Swiss Francs (CHF).
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 BORG 兑换 AUD
A$0.59216122
|1 BORG 兑换 GBP
￡0.2942416
|1 BORG 兑换 EUR
€0.35308992
|1 BORG 兑换 USD
$0.367802
|1 BORG 兑换 MYR
RM1.64407494
|1 BORG 兑换 TRY
₺12.98708862
|1 BORG 兑换 JPY
¥57.77433816
|1 BORG 兑换 RUB
₽41.00624498
|1 BORG 兑换 INR
₹31.5390215
|1 BORG 兑换 IDR
Rp5,932.28949206
|1 BORG 兑换 PHP
₱21.29205778
|1 BORG 兑换 EGP
￡E.18.6659515
|1 BORG 兑换 BRL
R$2.28405042
|1 BORG 兑换 CAD
C$0.52963488
|1 BORG 兑换 BDT
৳43.952339
|1 BORG 兑换 NGN
₦568.47109318
|1 BORG 兑换 UAH
₴15.48814222
|1 BORG 兑换 VES
Bs18.757902
|1 BORG 兑换 PKR
Rs102.5064174
|1 BORG 兑换 KZT
₸193.07030386
|1 BORG 兑换 THB
฿12.60457454
|1 BORG 兑换 TWD
NT$12.09700778
|1 BORG 兑换 CHF
Fr0.3310218
|1 BORG 兑换 HKD
HK$2.85782154
|1 BORG 兑换 MAD
.د.م3.71847822