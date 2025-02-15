Steak 价格 (STEAK)
今天 Steak (STEAK) 的实时价格为 1.25 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。STEAK 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Steak 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 38.94 USD
- Steak 当天价格变化为 --
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
今天内，Steak 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Steak 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0694180000。
在过去60天内，Steak 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.4957523750。
在过去90天内，Steak 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.5092739040120524。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ -0.0694180000
|-5.55%
|60天
|$ -0.4957523750
|-39.66%
|90天
|$ -0.5092739040120524
|-28.94%
Steak 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
--
--
0.00%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
In a world where only 100,000 portions of STEAK exist, a frenzy of accumulation ensues, fueling an unprecedented race for ownership. With scarcity driving its value, the quest to amass as much as possible intensifies, spurred by the promise of exclusive benefits awaiting those who secure a stake before the masses catch on. $STEAK emerges as a token of exclusivity, offering a spectrum of privileges including governance rights, access to platform features, VIP privileges, and opportunities for token buybacks. Its significance transcends mere ownership, serving as a pivotal instrument in shaping the future of PawFi, the decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) it governs. Each $STEAK represents a vote, empowering users to influence critical decisions concerning the trajectory of PawFi and the fate of $STEAK itself. The utility of $STEAK extends beyond governance, as holders can leverage their assets through borrowing, lending, and staking mechanisms within the PawFi ecosystem. Borrowing $STEAK enables access to platform features, while lending it as collateral yields attractive annual percentage yields (APY). Furthermore, staking $STEAK offers a pathway to augmenting one's holdings, perpetuating the cycle of accumulation. The synergy between PAW and SHIB ecosystems amplifies the allure of $STEAK, offering a gateway for participants to engage in decentralized finance (DeFi) and earn STEAK through PawFi utilization. The narrative of $STEAK transcends mere scarcity-driven speculation, evolving into a narrative of empowerment, governance, and symbiotic growth within the PawFi ecosystem. As stakeholders vie for their slice of the finite $STEAK supply, they catalyze a paradigm shift in decentralized governance and ecosystem interconnectivity, heralding a new era of DeFi innovation and collaboration.
|1 STEAK 兑换 AUD
A$1.9625
|1 STEAK 兑换 GBP
￡0.9875
|1 STEAK 兑换 EUR
€1.1875
|1 STEAK 兑换 USD
$1.25
|1 STEAK 兑换 MYR
RM5.5375
|1 STEAK 兑换 TRY
₺45.275
|1 STEAK 兑换 JPY
¥190.4
|1 STEAK 兑换 RUB
₽113.825
|1 STEAK 兑换 INR
₹108.3375
|1 STEAK 兑换 IDR
Rp20,161.2875
|1 STEAK 兑换 PHP
₱72.1875
|1 STEAK 兑换 EGP
￡E.63.2375
|1 STEAK 兑换 BRL
R$7.125
|1 STEAK 兑换 CAD
C$1.7625
|1 STEAK 兑换 BDT
৳151.475
|1 STEAK 兑换 NGN
₦1,891.0625
|1 STEAK 兑换 UAH
₴51.875
|1 STEAK 兑换 VES
Bs76.25
|1 STEAK 兑换 PKR
Rs349.0625
|1 STEAK 兑换 KZT
₸619.725
|1 STEAK 兑换 THB
฿42.1375
|1 STEAK 兑换 TWD
NT$40.85
|1 STEAK 兑换 CHF
Fr1.1125
|1 STEAK 兑换 HKD
HK$9.725
|1 STEAK 兑换 MAD
.د.م12.4375