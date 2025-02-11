Solaya 价格 (SOLAYA)
今天 Solaya (SOLAYA) 的实时价格为 0.00052364 USD。目前其市值为 $ 399.99K USD。SOLAYA 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Solaya 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 92.22K USD
- Solaya 当天价格变化为 -26.29%
- 其循环供应量为 763.71M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 SOLAYA兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 SOLAYA 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Solaya 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.000186783048503199。
在过去30天内，Solaya 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Solaya 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Solaya 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.000186783048503199
|-26.29%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Solaya 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.36%
-26.29%
--
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Solaya is an automated trading platform built on Solana that empowers users to manage on-chain trading agents with exceptional security and efficiency. The platform provides a comprehensive framework for asset management and real-time trade execution, leveraging predefined trading strategies and constantly refreshed market data. The system prioritizes user control, guaranteeing that all assets remain exclusively in the user’s hands throughout every transaction. The process begins with the creation of a dedicated on-chain vault that safely stores user assets. A single wallet transaction not only sets up the vault but also assigns it a unique identifier derived from the agent’s public key. Once this secure storage is in place, users deposit the necessary tokens to lay the groundwork for the automated trading activities that follow. Live market data is collected from multiple Solana RPC nodes and processed swiftly to guide trading decisions. The information is channeled into two streams—one populating an analytics dashboard with comprehensive performance metrics, and the other feeding high-quality data directly to the trading agents. These agents monitor a range of market indicators, from token prices to liquidity levels, to identify optimal trading opportunities. When conditions are favorable, the system selects the best trade route via a liquidity aggregator and executes an atomic on-chain swap. During the transaction, funds temporarily exit the vault for the trade and are immediately redeposited upon completion, with every action securely recorded on-chain. Risk management is a foundational aspect of Solaya’s design. Trading agents impose a minimum trade size to avoid scenarios where operational costs might eclipse potential gains. Additionally, the platform integrates exposure controls and automated measures to moderate risk amid volatile market conditions. Alternative routing techniques also help mitigate network congestion, guaranteeing that transaction confirmations remain reliable even during peak demand. Solaya operates on a subscription model which requires users to acquire SOLAYA tokens in order to use the platform. The management dashboard offers real-time performance metrics, detailed analytics, and full control over trading agents, allowing users to add capital or halt operations as needed. Every transaction is permanently logged on-chain, providing a transparent, auditable history that supports continuous performance review and risk assessment. Engineered for rapid data processing, secure trade execution, and thorough activity logging, Solaya’s robust infrastructure ensures that trading agents always have the latest market insights while granting users transparent oversight of their trading performance. This design reflects a steadfast commitment to secure asset management, efficient trade execution, and proactive risk management in the dynamic world of cryptoasset trading.
