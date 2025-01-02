Sallar 价格 (ALL)
今天 Sallar (ALL) 的实时价格为 0.00388019 USD。目前其市值为 $ 9.94M USD。ALL 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Sallar 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 348.23K USD
- Sallar 当天价格变化为 +18.22%
- 其循环供应量为 2.60B USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 ALL兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 ALL 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Sallar 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.00059813。
在过去30天内，Sallar 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0106385508。
在过去60天内，Sallar 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Sallar 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00059813
|+18.22%
|30天
|$ +0.0106385508
|+274.18%
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Sallar 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+4.64%
+18.22%
+46.96%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Sallar is a decentralized mobile distributed computing network designed to transform smartphones into computational nodes within a global infrastructure. Built on the Solana blockchain, Sallar utilizes a DePIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network) model to enable users to share their devices’ processing power in exchange for rewards. The project focuses on providing cost-effective and scalable computing solutions for high-demand industries, including artificial intelligence (AI), big data, cryptography, and scientific research. Users connect to the Sallar network via a dedicated application, which manages the distribution of computational tasks and rewards. Sallar tokens ($ALL) are earned as a reward for contributing computational power and can be held within the app’s blockchain sub-wallet to unlock additional reward bonuses. This model incentivizes user participation while creating a decentralized infrastructure that reduces the dependency on traditional server farms. Sallar's infrastructure supports industries requiring extensive computing resources by offering an eco-friendly, decentralized alternative to conventional data centers. The project’s smart contract reserves approximately 9.4 billion tokens for rewards, ensuring sustainability as the network grows. To ensure security and transparency, Sallar’s smart contract has been audited by Hacken, achieving a score of 9.1/10. With a focus on accessibility and scalability, Sallar is actively expanding its ecosystem, partnering with organizations in AI and big data fields, and working on a dedicated mobile application for enhanced user experience. By leveraging the collective power of millions of smartphones, Sallar democratizes access to high-performance computing, supporting innovation across various industries.
