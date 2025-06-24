Quitcoin 价格 (QC)
今天 Quitcoin (QC) 的实时价格为 0.0015033 USD。目前其市值为 $ 1.49M USD。QC 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Quitcoin 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 -- USD
- Quitcoin 当天价格变化为 +13.75%
- 其循环供应量为 993.15M USD
今天内，Quitcoin 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.00018174。
在过去30天内，Quitcoin 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Quitcoin 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Quitcoin 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00018174
|+13.75%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Quitcoin 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.02%
+13.75%
--
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Quitcoin is a pioneering crypto project born from satire but grounded in real technological innovation. We combine the cultural power of memes with the intelligent design of AI agents to build a self-sustaining, on-chain/off-chain community. Our mission is to reward people who choose freedom over grind, by offering meaningful roles, incentives, and ownership through blockchain and AI-driven systems. At its core, Quitcoin is more than just a meme coin it's a paradigm shift. We're testing and developing proprietary technology that leverages agentic AI to moderate and evolve our community in real time. Our bots monitor on-chain behaviours, analyse social sentiment, assign community roles, and drive user engagement with fairness and transparency. The Quitcoin ecosystem is backed by an experienced team of blockchain and AI developers, bringing forward a suite of innovations including: • Behavioural tokenomics tied to wallet activity and memetic contribution • Real-time role assignment based on trust, loyalty, and creativity • Automated distribution systems for rewards and airdrops • Insightful dashboards for investors and community metrics Our investor page (https://quitcoincrypto.com/investors) outlines the core technological assets being developed, the potential for strategic partnerships, and the unique IP underpinning our ecosystem. This includes community management protocols, AI moderation agents, and data driven market engagement strategies all underpinned by a commitment to open experimentation and community feedback. Quitcoin is designed to thrive in volatility, reward courage, and scale through culture. It's a living experiment in decentralised influence, where the memes are real, the tech is serious and the vision is freedom.
了解 Quitcoin（QC）的代币经济，有助于深入洞察其长期价值与增长潜力。从代币的分配方式到供应机制，代币经济揭示了项目经济体系的核心结构。立即了解 QC 代币的完整经济学！
