Party (PARTY) 实时价格图表

$0.0147009
$0.0147009
+9.50%(1D)

今天 Party (PARTY) 的价格

今天 Party (PARTY) 的实时价格为 0.01470199 USD。目前其市值为 $ 29.74M USD。PARTY 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Party 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 2.63M USD
- Party 当天价格变化为 +9.60%
- 其循环供应量为 2.05B USD

在获取 MEXC 上从 PARTY兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 PARTY 价格信息的首选平台。

Party (PARTY) 价格表现 USD

今天内，Party 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.00128774
在过去30天内，Party 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0
在过去60天内，Party 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0
在过去90天内，Party 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0

时间段涨跌幅 (USD)涨跌幅 (%)
今日$ +0.00128774+9.60%
30天$ 0--
60天$ 0--
90天$ 0--

Party (PARTY) 价格分析

Party 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：

$ 0.01308508
$ 0.01308508

$ 0.01667678
$ 0.01667678

$ 0.0228569
$ 0.0228569

+0.17%

+9.60%

-5.79%

Party (PARTY) 市场信息

深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：

$ 29.74M
$ 29.74M

$ 2.63M
$ 2.63M

2.05B
2.05B

什么是Party (PARTY)

$Party is the #3 BRC-20 ticker with 5-byte, launched as the test token of BTC.Fun. BTC. Fun is a memecoin launchpad for BTC native assets, deployed on Merlin Chain. BTC.Fun enables permissionless launching and trading of native Bitcoin assets, including Runes and BRC20 tokens, with multi-chain liquidity support. The platform stands out for its user-friendly approach, featuring fair launch mechanisms, guaranteed refunds for unsuccessful launches, and innovative features such as live streaming and AI-powered trading tools. By redirecting minting fees into liquidity pools and offering cost-effective cross-chain solutions, BTC.Fun creates a sustainable ecosystem that fosters community engagement and growth.

MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！

Party (PARTY) 资源

大家还在问：关于 Party (PARTY) 的其他问题

免责声明

加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。

