Party 价格 (PARTY)
今天 Party (PARTY) 的实时价格为 0.01470199 USD。目前其市值为 $ 29.74M USD。PARTY 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Party 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 2.63M USD
- Party 当天价格变化为 +9.60%
- 其循环供应量为 2.05B USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 PARTY兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 PARTY 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Party 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.00128774。
在过去30天内，Party 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Party 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Party 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00128774
|+9.60%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Party 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.17%
+9.60%
-5.79%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
$Party is the #3 BRC-20 ticker with 5-byte, launched as the test token of BTC.Fun. BTC. Fun is a memecoin launchpad for BTC native assets, deployed on Merlin Chain. BTC.Fun enables permissionless launching and trading of native Bitcoin assets, including Runes and BRC20 tokens, with multi-chain liquidity support. The platform stands out for its user-friendly approach, featuring fair launch mechanisms, guaranteed refunds for unsuccessful launches, and innovative features such as live streaming and AI-powered trading tools. By redirecting minting fees into liquidity pools and offering cost-effective cross-chain solutions, BTC.Fun creates a sustainable ecosystem that fosters community engagement and growth.
|1 PARTY 兑换 AUD
A$0.023523184
|1 PARTY 兑换 GBP
￡0.011761592
|1 PARTY 兑换 EUR
€0.0141139104
|1 PARTY 兑换 USD
$0.01470199
|1 PARTY 兑换 MYR
RM0.0657178953
|1 PARTY 兑换 TRY
₺0.5191272669
|1 PARTY 兑换 JPY
¥2.309682629
|1 PARTY 兑换 RUB
₽1.6538268551
|1 PARTY 兑换 INR
₹1.2606956425
|1 PARTY 兑换 IDR
Rp237.1288377697
|1 PARTY 兑换 PHP
₱0.8513922409
|1 PARTY 兑换 EGP
￡E.0.7462730124
|1 PARTY 兑换 BRL
R$0.0914463778
|1 PARTY 兑换 CAD
C$0.0211708656
|1 PARTY 兑换 BDT
৳1.756887805
|1 PARTY 兑换 NGN
₦22.7232487241
|1 PARTY 兑换 UAH
₴0.6191007989
|1 PARTY 兑换 VES
Bs0.74980149
|1 PARTY 兑换 PKR
Rs4.097444613
|1 PARTY 兑换 KZT
₸7.7175156107
|1 PARTY 兑换 THB
฿0.5036901774
|1 PARTY 兑换 TWD
NT$0.4834014312
|1 PARTY 兑换 CHF
Fr0.013231791
|1 PARTY 兑换 HKD
HK$0.1142344623
|1 PARTY 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.1486371189