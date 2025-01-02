什么是Party (PARTY)

$Party is the #3 BRC-20 ticker with 5-byte, launched as the test token of BTC.Fun. BTC. Fun is a memecoin launchpad for BTC native assets, deployed on Merlin Chain. BTC.Fun enables permissionless launching and trading of native Bitcoin assets, including Runes and BRC20 tokens, with multi-chain liquidity support. The platform stands out for its user-friendly approach, featuring fair launch mechanisms, guaranteed refunds for unsuccessful launches, and innovative features such as live streaming and AI-powered trading tools. By redirecting minting fees into liquidity pools and offering cost-effective cross-chain solutions, BTC.Fun creates a sustainable ecosystem that fosters community engagement and growth.

