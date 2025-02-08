Pactus 价格 (PAC)
今天 Pactus (PAC) 的实时价格为 0.261368 USD。目前其市值为 $ 285.66K USD。PAC 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Pactus 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 4.13K USD
- Pactus 当天价格变化为 -0.20%
- 其循环供应量为 1.09M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 PAC兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 PAC 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Pactus 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0005354661748478。
在过去30天内，Pactus 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0995793522。
在过去60天内，Pactus 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.1673305118。
在过去90天内，Pactus 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.1322705733950755。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.0005354661748478
|-0.20%
|30天
|$ -0.0995793522
|-38.09%
|60天
|$ -0.1673305118
|-64.02%
|90天
|$ -0.1322705733950755
|-33.60%
Pactus 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.16%
-0.20%
-9.47%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Pactus is a decentralized layer-1 blockchain that started its development back in 2021. It has undergone several stages of successful Testnets, launching the Main Network on 24th January 2024. The Network is driven by a large open-source community of software and blockchain developers, node operators, analysts and supporters from across the globe. The idea of Pactus was to ensure that the participation of node operators and users stays fair, transparent and decentralized. This is made possible by Pactus's unique architecture, utilizing a newly developed consensus model, solid state proof of stake (SSPoS). This model removes the necessity of delegation by introducing a random sortitioned committee that is responsible for creating new blocks and validating transactions. Whilst at the same time reducing the need for high computational resources, saving users money and leaving a greener carbon footprint than that of your conventional Proof of Stake Consensus. The Pactus development community aims to create a complete ecosystem by the end of 2025 with decentralized storage and accompanying runtime environment, decentralized development tools and services, secure and fast transaction processing and a user-friendly experience.
