什么是Pactus (PAC)

Pactus is a decentralized layer-1 blockchain that started its development back in 2021. It has undergone several stages of successful Testnets, launching the Main Network on 24th January 2024. The Network is driven by a large open-source community of software and blockchain developers, node operators, analysts and supporters from across the globe. The idea of Pactus was to ensure that the participation of node operators and users stays fair, transparent and decentralized. This is made possible by Pactus's unique architecture, utilizing a newly developed consensus model, solid state proof of stake (SSPoS). This model removes the necessity of delegation by introducing a random sortitioned committee that is responsible for creating new blocks and validating transactions. Whilst at the same time reducing the need for high computational resources, saving users money and leaving a greener carbon footprint than that of your conventional Proof of Stake Consensus. The Pactus development community aims to create a complete ecosystem by the end of 2025 with decentralized storage and accompanying runtime environment, decentralized development tools and services, secure and fast transaction processing and a user-friendly experience.

