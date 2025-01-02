什么是Opal (GEM)

Opal is a protocol built on Ethereum, aiming to enhance Dexs' liquidity flywheel, starting with the Balancer ecosystem and deemed to expand following an Omnidex and Multichain vision. It employs yield bearing "Omnipools", which are liquidity pools where users can deposit a single-sided assets. Each Omnipool then allocates liquidity to a set of whitelisted underlying pools. The distribution between the underlying DEX's pools is determined by liquidity allocation weights votes which represent the share of an Omnipool's total liquidity that should be supplied to each underlying pool. Liquidity providers (LPs) of an Omnipool can gain exposure to a diversified index of farming opportunities without the burdens of liquidity management and impermanent loss, all in one click; while governance token holders can shape the protocol efficiency and earn multiple layers of yield.

MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！

Opal (GEM) 资源 白皮书 官网