NEKO 价格 (NEKO)
今天 NEKO (NEKO) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。NEKO 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
NEKO 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 14.32K USD
- NEKO 当天价格变化为 -1.39%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 NEKO兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 NEKO 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，NEKO 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，NEKO 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，NEKO 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，NEKO 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-1.39%
|30天
|$ 0
|-61.79%
|60天
|$ 0
|-83.12%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
NEKO 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.02%
-1.39%
-25.11%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
NEKO was born as the first meme coin on NEAR Protocol, filling a key role in the ecosystem. Meme coins are extremely effective at onboarding new users into crypto and this momentum will help bring mass adoption to NEAR Protocol. NEKO unites the NEAR ecosystem under a meme-powered force that the entire community can rally behind! Going beyond the memes, NEKO token powers the creator economy on NEAR Protocol. Professional content creators are rewarded in NEKO to make educational content about the NEAR ecosystem. NEKO introduced the Learn to Earn movement that rewards our audience for engaging with NEKO content. NEKO is the first on NEAR to build a tax in the token economics. There is a smol 5% tax on NEKO when sold. Half of the tax is automatically burned, introducing a highly deflationary mechanic. The other half of the tax fee is deposited into the Fortune Cookie Vault and distributed back to the community. With over 22,000 unique holders, #3 out of the entire NEAR ecosystem, in just a few days after listing; it's clear the NEAR Community is all in on NEKO!
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 NEKO 兑换 AUD
A$--
|1 NEKO 兑换 GBP
￡--
|1 NEKO 兑换 EUR
€--
|1 NEKO 兑换 USD
$--
|1 NEKO 兑换 MYR
RM--
|1 NEKO 兑换 TRY
₺--
|1 NEKO 兑换 JPY
¥--
|1 NEKO 兑换 RUB
₽--
|1 NEKO 兑换 INR
₹--
|1 NEKO 兑换 IDR
Rp--
|1 NEKO 兑换 PHP
₱--
|1 NEKO 兑换 EGP
￡E.--
|1 NEKO 兑换 BRL
R$--
|1 NEKO 兑换 CAD
C$--
|1 NEKO 兑换 BDT
৳--
|1 NEKO 兑换 NGN
₦--
|1 NEKO 兑换 UAH
₴--
|1 NEKO 兑换 VES
Bs--
|1 NEKO 兑换 PKR
Rs--
|1 NEKO 兑换 KZT
₸--
|1 NEKO 兑换 THB
฿--
|1 NEKO 兑换 TWD
NT$--
|1 NEKO 兑换 CHF
Fr--
|1 NEKO 兑换 HKD
HK$--
|1 NEKO 兑换 MAD
.د.م--