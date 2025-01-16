Moontax 价格 (CPAI)
今天 Moontax (CPAI) 的实时价格为 0.152447 USD。目前其市值为 $ 15.24M USD。CPAI 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Moontax 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 461.47K USD
- Moontax 当天价格变化为 -0.49%
- 其循环供应量为 100.00M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 CPAI兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 CPAI 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Moontax 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0007554559205747。
在过去30天内，Moontax 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Moontax 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Moontax 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.0007554559205747
|-0.49%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Moontax 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.34%
-0.49%
-13.65%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
The first AI tax platform with expert validation $CPAI is your key to unlock a complete crypto tax accounting network. The first AI based crypto accounting tool, supported by human reconciliation and legal services for when you need something extra. Welcome to the comprehensive guide for the $CPAI Token, a unique utility token specifically designed to enhance the service offerings of the Moontax platform. This document will provide an in-depth understanding of how $CPAI tokens work, their value, and how they can be utilized for a variety of services. $CPAI tokens are distributed via subscription packages, recon and legal services, or can be purchased directly through our website. By redeeming these tokens, users can receive a credit per token towards their Moontax services, effectively lowering their service costs. The token burn mechanism ensures that once tokens are redeemed, they are permanently removed from circulation, maintaining the stability and utility value of the $CPAI token. With a focus on customer loyalty and regulatory compliance, the $CPAI token enhances the overall user experience by simplifying service access and offering incentives for long-term engagement. The future tiered rewards system and continuous monitoring of token performance ensure that the $CPAI token remains a valuable asset within the Moontax ecosystem. In a world where everyone invests in meme tokens with the hopes of getting rich, why not invest in getting something done for the future, like your taxes?
