Monkeys 价格 (MONKEYS)
今天 Monkeys (MONKEYS) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。MONKEYS 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Monkeys 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 7.13K USD
- Monkeys 当天价格变化为 +6.90%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 MONKEYS兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 MONKEYS 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Monkeys 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Monkeys 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Monkeys 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Monkeys 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+6.90%
|30天
|$ 0
|-33.59%
|60天
|$ 0
|+0.11%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Monkeys 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-1.46%
+6.90%
+4.15%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
We begin with Meme and Community project What makes your project unique? 1/ We are 14 days alive trading on Dextool 2/ We are fully community driven and Decentrallized - No dev wallets - No marketing wallets - No initial wallets - Liquidity is locked for 100 YEARS - Admins and Community work as volunteers (Like me) - Legend story that we initially are #MONKEYS and then A gourp of admin (NOT all admin) want to relaunch with a contract that with 6% tax for trading We admins completely not agree with these TAX FARMING, our core is that We are community so we will build from community Then They just draw some members on us then gather in 1 wallet and dump 34 ETH out of chart so We litterraly go to ZERO However, The legend is being made, we still building from ashes, that you can see we are at 1.5 Million marketcap now and just brokle the 3 millnion marketcap yesterday History of your project.: We are the first one that took #Monkeys list from Elon musk to making project So The first developer created contracted and add liquidity himself then locked 100 years, we drive that into 5 million marketcap then that the story happen we back to zero Dev sold his tokens, so we now fully decentrallized Unlike old meme trend like #Doges we are #monkeys, We have a truly legend story that being told What’s next for your project? 1/ Building more uinity for #monkeys holders (far future) 2/ The biggest meme community for now! What can your token be used for? We will find the way to do that
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 MONKEYS 兑换 AUD
A$--
|1 MONKEYS 兑换 GBP
￡--
|1 MONKEYS 兑换 EUR
€--
|1 MONKEYS 兑换 USD
$--
|1 MONKEYS 兑换 MYR
RM--
|1 MONKEYS 兑换 TRY
₺--
|1 MONKEYS 兑换 JPY
¥--
|1 MONKEYS 兑换 RUB
₽--
|1 MONKEYS 兑换 INR
₹--
|1 MONKEYS 兑换 IDR
Rp--
|1 MONKEYS 兑换 PHP
₱--
|1 MONKEYS 兑换 EGP
￡E.--
|1 MONKEYS 兑换 BRL
R$--
|1 MONKEYS 兑换 CAD
C$--
|1 MONKEYS 兑换 BDT
৳--
|1 MONKEYS 兑换 NGN
₦--
|1 MONKEYS 兑换 UAH
₴--
|1 MONKEYS 兑换 VES
Bs--
|1 MONKEYS 兑换 PKR
Rs--
|1 MONKEYS 兑换 KZT
₸--
|1 MONKEYS 兑换 THB
฿--
|1 MONKEYS 兑换 TWD
NT$--
|1 MONKEYS 兑换 CHF
Fr--
|1 MONKEYS 兑换 HKD
HK$--
|1 MONKEYS 兑换 MAD
.د.م--