MEMDEX100 价格 (MEMDEX)
今天 MEMDEX100 (MEMDEX) 的实时价格为 0.00658596 USD。目前其市值为 $ 6.52M USD。MEMDEX 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
MEMDEX100 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 18.92M USD
- MEMDEX100 当天价格变化为 -35.77%
- 其循环供应量为 989.95M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 MEMDEX兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 MEMDEX 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，MEMDEX100 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.003668624957839461。
在过去30天内，MEMDEX100 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，MEMDEX100 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，MEMDEX100 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.003668624957839461
|-35.77%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
MEMDEX100 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+39.91%
-35.77%
--
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Memdex100 is a memecoin created with the goal of merging digital asset culture with the entertainment-driven nature of meme communities for people that are sick of the hedgefund scam we call the stock market. The project is designed to function as a token within the broader meme and social media ecosystem, providing users with a fun and interactive way to participate in community events, challenges, and social media activities. The coin's utility primarily revolves around community engagement, offering incentives for users to partake in meme-related activities, such as contests, promotions, and online collaborations. Memdex100 does not aim to offer traditional financial services or use cases, but instead focuses on fostering a digital environment where meme enthusiasts can engage with the token in an entertaining and social manner. Key aspects of the project include a fixed token supply, with the intent to create scarcity, and a governance mechanism that allows community input into project decisions. Additionally, Memdex100 can be used for giveaways, rewards, and other community-driven initiatives. Overall, the purpose of Memdex100 is to provide a memecoin that connects people through shared interests in meme culture that are sick of the hedgefund scams we call stocks and the nasdaq100, while also integrating elements of blockchain technology for secure and transparent transactions.
