Melo 价格 (MELO)
今天 Melo (MELO) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 348.31K USD。MELO 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Melo 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 255.93K USD
- Melo 当天价格变化为 -14.43%
- 其循环供应量为 420.69B USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 MELO兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 MELO 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Melo 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Melo 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Melo 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Melo 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-14.43%
|30天
|$ 0
|-70.45%
|60天
|$ 0
|-61.83%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Melo 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.51%
-14.43%
-36.02%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Melo is an adorable, shy kitten who’s just joined Boba to keep her company. He’s a bit timid now, but soon they'll be best friends, sharing snuggles and playtime. His sweet name, short for Caramelo, matches his gentle personality perfectly! $MELO is a community-ran token about BillyM2k's newest cat, Melo! A Token for the People, By the People Unlike many tokens that launch with a well-funded development team or a corporate backing, melo stands out for being completely community-led. There is no official team behind melo, and its development and future are fully in the hands of its growing community. This decentralization aligns perfectly with the ethos that Billy championed with Dogecoin — a coin born as a joke, but one that later took on a life of its own through the support and passion of its users. The Significance of Melo While melo might have started with a fun inspiration (Billy’s new cat), its rise underscores a deeper shift in the crypto world. Projects like these reflect a move away from traditional top-down leadership and toward community empowerment. It gives crypto enthusiasts an opportunity to be directly involved in shaping the future of the token. This token represents **ownership by the community** — a platform where everyone has a voice and decisions are made collectively.
