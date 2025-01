什么是Loop ETH (LPETH)

Loop is a dedicated lending market for Ethereum carry trades. Users can supply a long tail of Liquid Restaking derivatives (e.g., Pendle LP tokens) as collateral to borrow ETH for increased yield and points exposure. The interest charged to borrowers is distributed among ETH-lenders or lpETH stakers and dLP-lockers, thus rewarding high protocol-alignment that allows Loop to scale. - Lenders receive back a receipt token, lpETH, that can be used throughout DeFi or be staked to earn passive yield in ETH. - Loopers can borrow ETH against yielding LRT derivatives to perform carry trades for ETH-based yields. - dLP Lockers can lock the protocol’s governance token, LOOP, into a Dynamic Liquidity (dLP) position to earn protocol revenue.

Loop ETH (LPETH) 资源 白皮书 官网