loner 价格 (LONER)
今天 loner (LONER) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 77.23K USD。LONER 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
loner 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 13.58K USD
- loner 当天价格变化为 +0.75%
- 其循环供应量为 1.00B USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 LONER兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 LONER 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，loner 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，loner 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，loner 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，loner 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+0.75%
|30天
|$ 0
|-97.51%
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
loner 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.85%
+0.75%
-63.02%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
LONER is a meme token centered around a peaceful, guitar-playing frog character that resonates with introvert culture and solitary moments. The project's core theme revolves around "need peace" and celebrates chosen solitude rather than forced isolation. Through minimalist art and relatable meme content, LONER captures universal experiences of seeking quiet spaces and finding comfort in alone time. The token's identity is built on simple, non-confrontational visuals that feature the frog character in various peaceful settings - from late-night coffee runs to quiet reading nooks. This creates a unique position in the meme token space by focusing on calm, introspective moments rather than high-energy or aggressive themes. LONER's community approach emphasizes authentic engagement over hype, bringing together individuals who relate to introvert experiences. The project has developed a successful meme format that combines gentle humor with universal situations like avoiding social interactions, finding peaceful spots, and embracing solo activities. The project's visual content strategy includes simple sketched backgrounds, peaceful locations, and solo moments that resonate with the community. Content themes range from everyday scenarios like mobile-ordering coffee to avoid small talk, to more existential moments like finding peace in solitude. This approach has proven successful by tapping into shared experiences while maintaining a unique, peaceful identity that sets LONER apart in the meme token landscape. LONER ironically brings loners together through shared experiences and relatable content, creating a community that understands and celebrates the value of chosen solitude. The token has established itself by maintaining consistent peaceful vibes while delivering content that connects with both casual introverts and dedicated solitude seekers.
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
